In Spain, football is stopped like so many other things. It has long been debated when competitions frozen by the COVID-19 quarantine should resume, and finally it appears that everything will be launched in the week of June 8. This decision has made the different platforms work to decide how the broadcasts will be carried out, including the controversy of football without fans in the stadiums.

The last thing that has been known is that LaLiga and MediaPro seek to have a gesture with the nursing homes in our country, the ones most affected by the coronavirus infection, and for this they have reached an agreement so that LaLigaTV Bar service is free in said residences. Free football for the oldest veterans in the country until the end of the current season, finally when it is.

As we said, Mediapro and LaLiga have reached an agreement to offer the remaining football matches in the league, paralyzed on day 27, free of charge in the country’s nursing homes. At the moment, the agreement only includes this series of matches of the national league championship in Spain, including both the First Division and Second Division matches.

This agreement specifies that free football will be supplied through the LaLigaTVBar platform, the channel enabled by Mediapro and LaLiga for public and local hospitality establishments. It will be enough that the different residences request the installation of the LaLigaTVBar service from any of the local telecommunications operators that offer the service to obtain it without cost until the end of the season.

“This gesture seeks to break the isolation and loneliness that both residents and the staff in their care have endured after the health crisis of COVID-19, which has forced the confinement of all residents in care centers for the elderly. […] After more than 70 days of isolation, the country’s oldest fans will be able to enjoy the matches of their favorite teams. The transistor generation will now be able to see in HD and with the most innovative audiovisual production the encounters of one of the best leagues in the world. “, Specifies the statement by Mediapro and LaLiga.

The statement, in addition to the aforementioned, tells that this free football service for nursing homes is sought “break the isolation and loneliness that the residents and the staff in their care have been supporting “because of the COVID-19 and the quarantine established in our country, which is slowly rising due to the de-escalation. Thus, free football for the nursing homes.

More information | Mediapro

