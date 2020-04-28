Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Since last week the arrival of the new Free Fire Elite Pass had been anticipated. The wait may have been a long one for users of the game, but the good news is that more details about it are already known, apart from other events that will take place in the following week.

Garena confirmed that from April 28 to 30 it will be possible to preorder the new Elite Pass that corresponds to the following month, May. As you can see in the images below, the theme of Shadow of the Creed will be oriental and it is anticipated that the protagonists “are 2 stealth assassins in a world of shadows and sword art”. Those who preorder this pass will receive the Gloo Wall: Ancient Order for free. The complete content to which the Elite Pass will give access is not yet known, but we will inform you as soon as the developer communicates it.

🐱‍👤 They are 2 stealth assassins in a world of shadows and sword art … 🔥 You can now pre-order the new Elite Pass! 🔥 🏵️ SHADOW OF CREDO 🏵️ pic.twitter.com/oEGJXtSgWv – Garena Free Fire LATAM 🐰🎉 (@freefirelatino) April 28, 2020

In addition, the Todos Felices event is now available, with which Children’s Day will be celebrated. As part of this celebration, the British Uniform skin can be unlocked free of charge. To achieve this, you only have to play and eliminate enemies, so you will get tokens that you can exchange for this aspect. The event will no longer be available until May 3.

🎓 Get the British Uniform skin totally FREE! 🎓 🎊 ✨ Complete Everyone Happy challenges to get tokens and exchange them for this uniform ✨🎊

Note: Contains the acclaimed white sneakers 👀👟 pic.twitter.com/UzumPvgz9O – Garena Free Fire LATAM 🐰🎉 (@freefirelatino) April 28, 2020

The weekly agenda is here

As every week, the developer shared the agenda with the events of the next few days. The action will continue tomorrow, Wednesday, April 29, when Luck Royale Children’s Day will be available. This day the sets of the Qualifier store will also be renewed. Thus, the Snow Warrior and Deep Frost costumes will be dismissed, which will be replaced by the Wrath of the Desert outfit and the M4A1 weapons and the SCAR with Winter Warrior design.

🔴 LATEST NEWS! 🔴 👉🏼 Starting April 29, at the start of season 15, we say goodbye to the Snow Warriors outfit in the Qualifier store. Hello 👋🏼! the Wrath of the Desert aspect and the M4A1 and SCAR Winter Warrior. pic.twitter.com/EW3xfsXMdZ – Garena Free Fire LATAM 🐰🎉 (@freefirelatino) April 28, 2020

On April 30 the Grifo M4A1 Web Event will be held, in which there will be a discount and double the odds to get the most important prizes. The Elite Pass will be available on Friday and the other days of the weekend will be no less important, as there will be a lot of content that will keep players entertained.

Garena will continue to pamper fans on Monday and the Gift Exchange Web Event will be held, bringing lots of cosmetic content to the title, just like Tuesday.

📝💥THE WEEKLY AGENDA HAS ARRIVED! 💥📝 Do you want to have the Angelic Pants like Donato? On Thursday you will have a discount and a double chance of getting the great prizes! ✨

👉🏼 Also … Tomorrow you will be able to pre-order the new Shadow Creed Elite Pass! pic.twitter.com/YUkPGYAmT7 – Garena Free Fire LATAM 🐰🎉 (@freefirelatino) April 28, 2020

The Kings Free Fire tournament recently began, in which players from all over America will face off to decide the best of 10 regions. If you want to closely follow the finals of this event, we inform you that they will be broadcast through TV Azteca Esports.

