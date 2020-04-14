Like every Tuesday, it started a new week in Free Fire, which means that the weekly agenda with what will be added in the coming days is already here. Apart from the news, this time, unlike other times, it is striking that Garena seems to be reserving a surprise for the weekend.

We tell you that this week there will be the opportunity to participate in 2 new web events, Magic Roulette and Choose your Package, the first will take place on Thursday, April 16 and the other on Monday, April 20, and in both, as you can imagine, you can get altogether 3 very interesting designs. Apart from this, you should know that on both days several cosmetic items and more designs for the characters will also be available.

In case you missed it: Kelly’s incredible presentation trailer, the Speedy, is here.

Garena prepares an upcoming announcement

On Wednesday the Gloo Recharge will be available and with it you will be able to obtain various objects, apart from the fact that there will be something related to the recently added Kapella, apart from a series of designs for the characters. On Sunday, April 19, there will be a Frenetic Recharge event that will feature items such as parachutes and themed skateboards.

The most interesting thing is that it is not specified what will be on Friday, only a question mark appears, which shows that Garena is preparing something important that will surprise fans. We are expected to hear more about this later.

We leave you with the promotional image.

🔥📕 THE WEEKLY AGENDA HAS ARRIVED! 📕🔥 Magic roulette and choose your package will arrive this week! 💥 👀❓ Friday is a mystery … can you imagine what it is? MORE NEWS AT 1:15 p.m. pic.twitter.com/7y577kExnY – Garena Free Fire LATAM 🐰🎉 (@freefirelatino) April 14, 2020

What did you think of the new weekly agenda? What event catches your attention the most? Tell us in the comments.

Very soon, an important tournament will be held to define the best Free Fire players in Latin America. If you think that your skills are not the best, then we recommend you not miss this interview with one of the professional Free Fire players, who told us some tips to improve in the mobile game.

Free Fire is available on mobile. You can find more news related to it by checking this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source

.