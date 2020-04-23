As we told you yesterday, this week there would be many reasons to spend your diamonds on Free Fire. Today, April 23, an event is taking place with which you will be able to get weapon designs more easily and prepare for tomorrow, thanks to which it will be possible to obtain the most recent added character, Jack, and other items to lower price.

Through an official statement, Garena announced at the Supermarket web event there will be a discount of up to 80%. In case you do not know how the supermarket works, we tell you that a discount is applied according to the number of available objects you select (up to 3). According to Garena, it will be possible to change the prize pool up to 3 times and you will have the opportunity to find the jackpot: the Dino Angelic and Jota skin, the character inspired by martial artist Joe Taslim and who recently arrived in the game.

In addition to this, we remind you that also this Friday, April 24, the Dino Recharge will take place, in which you can obtain a dino wall and an evolution stone, apart from the fact that in the web event you can get the Elite Pass to a lower price, taking into account that in a few days it will be replaced by that of the following month.

Night mode will soon be available in Free Fire

If the cosmetic elements hardly catch your attention, but rather you prefer additions to the gameplay, then there is good news, since the Night Mode will also arrive, which, as its name indicates, will bring darkness to the games.

Thus, under the moonlight, you will have to go to the battlefields and try to get the highest number of casualties with the AWM weapon and its night sight.

What do you think about Free Fire promotions? Are you excited for a specific one? Tell us in the comments.

There is still a lot of content that Garena prepares for mobile gaming for the coming days. Regarding the esports scene of the title, we recently informed you about the Reyes Free Fire tournament and here you can check the countries that will be part of it.

Free Fire is available on mobile. You can find more news related to it by checking this page.

