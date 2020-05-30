Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Like many competitive titles, Free Fire is not free from hackers or cheats. Garena is aware of this and to eliminate them and ensure a fair environment for all users, it has already exposed all the measures it has implemented. Despite the warnings, the number of players using cheats persists, but fortunately Garena does not take his finger off the line and today he announced the high number of hackers and cheats that have been eliminated from the game.

Through an official statement, Garena shared with fans information related to the efforts he is carrying out to eradicate users who have unfair advantages from the use of hacks or cheats and detailed Operation Cutcord, with which he has already suspended thousands of accounts daily.

According to the company, after the last patch, which arrived on April 8, an anomaly was registered, as there was a growth in the number of players using hacks, something that coincided with reports from other users. Due to this spike in cheating, Garena’s anti-hacking team decided to suspend more than 700,000 reported accounts, and Operation Cutcord was created.

In case you missed it: Free Fire recently surpassed a millionth daily users.

Garena removed more than 3.8 million Free Fire hackers in the last month

With this operation, Garena got to work and found new scripts and hacks, and after the investigation modifications were made to the anti-hacking system. Garena’s work took effect, since, with the improved system, 3.8 million accounts were detected that used modified third-party programs, which caused all of them to be suspended.

That is not all, Garena mentioned that this operation is only in its first phase and revealed that it continues to work to improve detection of cheats. After reporting the success it had with this operation, the Free Fire team reiterated that there is 0 tolerance against hackers and that no account suspended for the use of cheating will be unlocked under any circumstances.

“But we still have not finished. While we were looking for scripts, we took the opportunity to fix some technological barriers in our system. Soon, constantly registering new accounts and pestering players will be a thing of the past. Technical advances continue, so stay tuned, because soon another large group of hackers will be suspended, “said Garena.

What do you think of Garena’s efforts to end the cheats? Have you been affected by an unfair gaming experience? Tell us in the comments.

Garena not only works to eradicate the pitfalls of her mobile game, but also constantly carries new content. It was recently revealed that the new character Clu and that the Ascension of the Phoenix outfit arrived at the Battle Royale. Likewise, the contents of the Mythical Foxes Elite Pass, as well as new characters and adjustments, have already been released.

Free Fire is available on mobile. You can find more news related to it if you visit this page.

