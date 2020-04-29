Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

It takes very little time for the new Elite Pass to reach Free Fire. Garena has already anticipated this new item in previous weekly agendas, but it was only recently that she revealed everything that players will be able to claim by purchasing it.

Through a short YouTube video, the game’s distributor shared with fans all the content they will receive if they acquire the new Shadow of the Creed Elite Pass, which will be released on May 1 and is now available for pre-sale.

A wide variety of weapons are included in the package, including an edge weapon, a grenade, a frying pan, an incredible backpack, an ATV and even a gatling machine gun. As you can see in the video below, all the articles are inspired by an oriental and dragon theme.

In case you missed it: All of this content will be coming to Free Fire this week.

Also, you can get the Dragon Creed item. Best of all, 2 male and female character appearances are also included with the Invisible Custodian and Shadow Custody packs.

If you are interested in these items, we remind you that the only way to get them is through the Shadow of the Creed Elite Pass, which is now available to depart. If you pre-order it, you can even get the Gloo Ancient Order Wall, which has a great design. You should know that if you remove the Elite Pass you will not receive the other rewards until May 1. We leave you with a trailer of the content of Shadow of the Creed.

🐱‍👤 They are 2 stealth assassins in a world of shadows and sword art … 🔥 You can now pre-order the new Elite Pass! 🔥 🏵️ SHADOW OF CREDO 🏵️ pic.twitter.com/oEGJXtSgWv – Garena Free Fire LATAM 🐰🎉 (@freefirelatino) April 28, 2020

Celebrate Children’s Day with a new event!

On the other hand, we remind you that for a limited time, a new Luck Royale will be available in Free Fire, with which you can get many interesting prizes, among which the aspects of Pandita and Shiba stand out. You can make 1 spin in exchange for 35 diamonds or 10 spins with 350. This event will be active from April 29 to May 3.

🎉 The new Children’s Day Royale is now available! 🎉 Within the prizes you can find the aspects of Pandita and Shiba 😎

Available until May 3! pic.twitter.com/35pbbUEpAd – Garena Free Fire LATAM (@freefirelatino) April 29, 2020

What do you think of the new Elite Pass? Will you buy it or let it pass? What was the article that you liked the most? Share your opinion in the comments.

We inform you that a limited-time game mode is already available, so we recommend trying it before it disappears. Regarding the esport component of the game, we invite you to check the weekly tournaments to define the best players in America.

Free Fire is available on mobile. You can find more news related to it if you visit this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source

.