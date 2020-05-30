Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Garena is constantly working to offer the best experience to Free Fire players. When there is no additional content coming to the title, it is an update or patch. Precisely, Garena announced that he is preparing these 2 kinds of updates and that thanks to them not only will the new Elite Pass arrive, but also a new character and various gameplay adjustments.

Through an official statement, Garena shared that new characters are on the way to the Battle Royale for mobile. These are the Falco mascot and the playable character Wolfrahh, both available in the Free Fire Store. The first will have a significant effect on the battlefield, as it will allow the user and his team to fall faster before and after opening the parachute. On the other hand, Wolfrahh will offer more resistance to headshots by reducing damage from 10% to 15%, while the damage it deals to enemies will be increased from 15% to 25%, depending on the number of additional kills or spectators.

A new Elite Pass will be available soon

Through the game’s official Twitter account, the developer confirmed that the new Elite Pass will include a lot of fox-related content, and that it’s already available for preorder. Those who preorder the Mythical Foxes Elite Pass will be able to get an exclusive reward, the Kitsune Backpack. Hurry, this bonus will be active until May 31.

In addition to this, Garena revealed everything that users will receive when the Elite Pass is on sale, on June 1. As you can see in the video below, there will be a lot of content and the highlight is that it will include fox-inspired outfits, a backpack that will have 3 levels and various weapons, apart from a vehicle and a new emote.

The new patch will add characters and multiple adjustments

On the other hand, it was reported that there will be important changes to improve Season 1 of Squad Duel, and one of them is the temporary expulsion of players in the qualifying mode who usually leave the game halfway. Some gameplay-related changes were announced, such as the return of Purgatory – Classic and modifications to weapon or equipment features.

Also, the arrival of the new M82B weapon was revealed, which will be available in the Blue Zone (Classic Mode) and in the Squad Duel Store. This weapon is a sniper that will be very important to destroy the gloo walls in advanced stages of the games.

The firing range and practice area were separated and the arrival of vehicles at the Training Camp and the gloo walls and the M82B weapon at the armory were announced. The number of available emotes increased from 6 to 8.

The Bomb Squad mode will return soon and the banneos will continue

Thanks to this update, characters will now be able to exchange active abilities, such as pets, and it will be easier to identify when one has taken effect, since the icons of passive abilities will light up when activated.

If you are one of the players who liked the Bomb Squad mode, we have good news for you, as it will return from June 13. This time around, the objectives will be more obvious and there will be a squad-like store instead of weapon presets.

Garena took the opportunity to reiterate that he has 0 tolerance against hackers and that the measures they implemented in April will continue. “When players are suspended for using unofficial third-party programs, under no circumstances and at no time will they be unlocked,” said Garena.

You can find all the modifications in detail if you check the official publication of Garena at this link.

Free Fire is available as free-to-play on mobile. You can find more about him if you consult this page.

