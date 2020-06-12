All mobile phones have a front and rear camera. Its use is very simple: point and shoot, it has no more, unless you want to use pro mode or any other modification that includes the terminal. But there are applications with which you can get more out of the lenses and one of them is the new Photoshop Camera released by Adobe.

Photoshop Camera adds new filters to your camera

It is possible that you have many photography applications on your mobile, some of them social networks. These have their own modifications and you can take your filter snapshots without posting. There are also photo editing applications for your smartphone, although few are capable of making changes at the time of the snapshot.

This last case coincides with the description of Photoshop Camera. Adobe has decided to launch an application with one of its best-known brands so that the world can take free retouched photos on your smartphone. Yes, it is an app for which you will not have to pay a penny and it is available for iOS and Android.

Its interface is designed for applying smart filters, so you will have the viewfinder, a trigger and below a string with all the effects you can put. Simply choose the one you like the most and artificial intelligence will take care of applying it in the most optimal way. Of course, it has editing tools to adjust an image with the color, lighting or even blur effect for you to search.

If what interests you is the unique effects, the app has its own. For example, it has a comic mode that cuts out the essentials of the image and leaves a much more animated background. Another one that can be chosen is a night mode in which you convert the image at night and you can change the size of the moon proposed by the app.

A rival for photographic apps

Adobe has several applications for tablets and smartphones that help you edit multimedia content. In the case of the free app Photoshop Camera it is a much simpler and accessible tool for everyone. It does not require extensive editing knowledge and with just a few taps you can already have your next Instagram story or, who knows, even your next profile picture on social networks to show off with your friends.