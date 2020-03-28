Ryan Bader He plans to return to the Semi-Complete division after almost three years on May 9 for his second starting defense against the Russian. Vadim Nemkov in the contest that will lead the Bellator 241.

On the occasion of his return, Bellator He has uploaded to his official YouTube channel the fastest victory of his career: his fifteen-second knockout over the former 205-pound champion from Strikeforce, Muhammed Lawal.

The fight took place in the Bellator 199 as part of the first round of the Grand Prix of the Full Weights.

This would be the first of a four-game losing streak that would motivate ‘King Mo’ to hang up his gloves.