Free Fight: Christian Lee Captures ONE Lightweight Belt With TKO Against Shinya Aoki

At 22 years of age, Christian lee, Monarch of the Lightweights (170 pounds) of ONE Championship, will fulfill his second starting defense when he puts his belt on the line before the number three of the ranking, Timofey Nastyukhin, in the headline contest of the ONE on TNT 2 of this Wednesday.

In the lead up to the fight, the promotion made available the victory that earned Lee the division title: his first-round TKO against Shinya aoki that took place as the stellar of the ONE Championship: Enter the Dragon in May 2019.

How to watch the ONE on TNT 2

For residents of the United States, the event will be broadcast this Wednesday, April 14 on the screen of TNT.

For Latin America the billboard will be transmitted free of charge by the Youtube channel of the promotion or by its application for mobile devices available at ios Y Android.

The Preliminary Billboard can also be viewed through ONE’s Facebook page.