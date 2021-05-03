Free Fidelis Care Soccer Program

In order to fulfill its commitment to the community, the Fidelis Care health plan – which has more than 2.3 million members throughout New York State – is sponsoring “Free Football for All,” a free soccer program. created by the New York City Football Club (NYCFC) and the Eastern New York Youth Soccer Association that will benefit thousands of New York children.

The program, which will run from April to November, will reach 4,000 children to encourage more physical activity among them and promote outdoor play in safe environments. “Free Football for All” is open to all players from 7 to 14 years old.

“We are excited to be working with New York City Football Club on this unique initiative and believe that Free Football for All is a great way to connect with local families and promote the importance of physical activity for children in a safe environment.” said Pam Hassen, Director of Member Engagement at Fidelis Care, underlining that through their relationship with local communities they have seen how COVID has affected children’s ability to play and socialize.

In addition to soccer skills, the program will aim to foster good sportsmanship, leadership, creativity and a love of the game. Initially, it will be held in Westchester, Long Island and New York City. Future plans include sessions in areas like the South Bronx and Brooklyn.

The format will be a street football type supervised by coaches from the NYCFC Youth Program. The minors will participate in games of 3 against 3, 4 against 4 and 5 against 5, oriented to enhance their individuality and at the same time encourage team building and problem solving.

“We are excited to see how Free Football for All will impact so many young players and allow them to develop their game as they make leadership decisions,” said Brian Walsh, NYCFC Director of Youth Programs.

Fidelis Care representatives will be available in select games to provide parents with health insurance information and answer any concerns they may have.

Families interested in having their child participate in the program must register online. The exact location, date and time will be revealed weekly via social media platforms and the New York City Football Club website. For more information and to register, visit NYCFC.com/freefootball.