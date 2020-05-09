This Friday the first two million masks arrived in Madrid that the regional government of Madrid plans to deliver free of charge to citizens starting Monday. As announced by the President of the Community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, this weekend three more planes will land with this type of protection. Total, seven million masks of the FFP2 model, self-filtering and disposable, that Madrilenians and Madrilenians You can pick up at the pharmacy presenting your health card or ID.

Madrid will receive 7 million masks on 3 planes throughout the weekend. They will be distributed by all the pharmacies so that Madrid residents can pick them up on Monday with a health card or DNI. To these is added the 10th plane with the most medical equipment. pic.twitter.com/uNAupnjvvd – Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) May 8, 2020

What kind of masks does the Community of Madrid deliver?

The masks are of the self-filtering type, which are divided into three categories according to their capacity: FFP1, FFP2 and FFP3. Those that the Government of Madrid will deliver to the citizens for free are of the FFP2 type, also known as KN95. These ensure 92% minimum filtration efficiency and are usually used in healthcare centers where staff are in contact with infected patients.

Example of FFP2 masks.

FRED DUFOUR (.)

Although Díaz Ayuso announced that the masks they were going to distribute were “of quality, usable for several days”, the truth is that they are not reusable and it is recommended to use them for around eight hours.

Where and when can they be obtained?

The near 3,000 pharmacies that there is in the Community of Madrid will be in charge of starting to distribute the masks of the regional government and will do so from next monday may 11.

Will its use be mandatory?

Since last Monday, covering the mouth and nose is mandatory to be able to travel by public transport throughout Spain, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Health, but it is not in open spaces. However, in the communiqué of the Community of Madrid on the masks they advance: “This delivery of material will be accompanied by a series of orders that will dictate for coexistence, such as the use of a mask is mandatory in public and / or closed spaces “.

What documentation do I need to collect the free mask from Madrid?

As indicated by the Community in the same statement, the citizens of Madrid will need to present the health card, since the mask will be covered by the electronic prescription. The 600,000 people who do not have this card, mainly mutualists as indicated in the letter, will be able to acquire this material using their DNI or NIE.

It has not yet been clarified whether, to avoid crowds, a person will be able to go to the pharmacy with their relatives’ health cards to collect everyone’s face masks.