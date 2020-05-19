If you are a shy person who does not like to exercise in a gym, you do not have a safe place to go running or anything else that you think is a good excuse to get in shape, forget it. Today we are going to recommend some YouTube channels to improve your physical condition In the comfort of your home.

All the channels we mentioned are led by great instructors, but remember: The channels do not work miracles, it all depends on your commitment and perseverance. Do not give up!

GymVirtual with Patry Jordan

Patry Jordan has a very complete exercise program for those seeking to have a healthier and more energetic life through their GymVirtual channel. If you are not used to or used to exercising, on this channel you will find ideal routines to start. There are also others more focused on arms, legs, arms, etc. and a calendar where everything is balanced and they encourage you to upload photos of your training and progress to their social networks (which is optional, but they do raffles for sporting goods for those who upload photos or stories).

But the experience goes beyond the channel, GymVirtual has an internet site where you can find an exercise calendar, motivational podcasts and a very active community on their social networks. The cool thing about it is that Paty Jordan has good energy and cheers you upIn addition to that the channel goes from less to more in the intensity of the exercises and explains very well how to do them.

Turbo Steps with Fausto Murillo

This Colombian has a goal in life: make us handsome and pretty, making us sweat in the process. His YouTube channel is one of the most visited worldwide and I am sure that he has saved more people from obesity than any government advertising campaign.

In his videos, Fausto motivates you not to miss a beat, to follow the routine to the end and it has routines for beginners, intermediates and advanced Spartans who are no longer afraid of pain. The channel is complemented by healthy recipes, live routines every day at 8:30 a.m., and an exercise calendar. There are some quite strong routines, so it is highly recommended that you take a good look at the description of the video to know which ones correspond to your level and do not injure yourself. Smile, baby!

YOGA

Yoga is one of the most complete and difficult exercises to do, so we are going to recommend three channels for you to follow this practice from home at all times.

Ok, here we are going to cheat a little bit, because this is not a YouTube channel but a Facebook page. Is about Karussa yoga, the cool thing about this site is that it has different purposes. There are routines to relax, for good digestion, to fall asleep, etc.

Our second recommendation is the YouTube channel of the Chilean Malova Elena. It has Yoga classes for all levels, from beginners to intense. It also has classes to sleep well, detoxify, increase your energy and many more. He has more than 2.25 million followers.

Last but not least, there is the Mexico Buddhist Center channel. They have many very complete classes and courses, but a little more advanced than the previous channels. We could say that it is for people who already practice Yoga, because their classes are intense.

LovelyPoledance

Looking for a good channel for PoleDance lovers, I came across LovelyPoledance, which is a very recently opened vlog but that has great flexibility and conditioning exercises. If you want to learn Pole dance, but you don’t have a tube in your house, give this channel a try.

.