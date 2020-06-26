Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

In the past few weeks, the Epic Games Store revealed a string of free games that attracted a lot of attention, since they were great productions. If you think that after that the company would stop giving away titles, you’re wrong, as it continues to do so on a weekly basis. Recently it was announced which games will be available next week, apart from that you can already download 2 more games if you are a user of the platform.

As we told you last week, the title that was available until last Thursday, June 25 was Pathway, an indie with pixel aesthetics full of strategic combat. At the end of the offer, he was replaced by the 2 indie titles AER Memories of Old and Strangers Things 3: The Game. In case you don’t know them, check the following lines, along with the trailers.

AER Memories of Old

This game developed by Forgotten Key and released in 2017 puts you in the shoes of a human explorer who transforms into a bird with whose wings she can fly through various islands and ruins that bring her closer to the end of the world. AER Memories of Old has sections of platforms that will make you connect with this ancient journey.

Stranger Things 3: The Game

As its name reveals, this is the official game for the third season of Stranger Things. In this installment it is possible to play with 12 selectable characters from the Netflix series. The game is based on teamwork, and allows you to explore the world of Hawkins with a retro art style, but with modern game mechanics.

If you want to get any of these 2 games, we inform you that you will have to claim them before July 2 in the morning. To add them to your library in the Epic Games Store, just go to the page of free games and claims. You can find them on this page.

We invite you to do it now before you forget. Right on July 2 in the morning these 2 indies will be replaced by Conan Exiles and HUE, which we will tell you about when they become available.

Soon you can get 4 free games

What did you think of the 2 free games that are already available? Are you excited for the 2 games coming soon? Tell us in the comments.

The move to give away games has paid off to the Epic Games Store. After Grand Theft Auto V was available for free, Epic Games reported incredible growth. The company is committed to its digital platform, and has already announced several projects that will come to PC first through its store, such as Bugsnax and Mortal Shell. If you want to know more about Epic Games Store, we invite you to check this page.

