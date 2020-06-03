Riot Games has released today Valorant, a 5-on-5 tactical shooter that has swept for two months thanks to a closed beta. Now, all players can create their accounts and download the game for PC for free. Likewise, Riot has presented the launch with a spectacular cinematic trailer called Duelists, along with a gameplay trailer with Ascent, the new title map.

Valorant quickly positioned himself as one of the preferred options when it came to playing shooters. On its first day of closed beta, 34 million hours were logged, making it the new record for Twitch. An average of 3 million players connected every day to play the title, while those who could not access it settled for retransmissions, which in total add more than 470 million hours seen on Twitch streams and Afreeca TV, Korean streaming platform.

In Valorant, players select an agent from a cast before beginning a game. Each of them has a role and special abilities designed to collaborate with the others to obtain the victory. Each game takes place on a random map and there are two types of positions: defenders and attackers, changing sides halfway. The purchase phase is vital for purchasing with weapons and skills, as it will determine how the game is played.

Valorant Version 1.0 Now Available

In its premiere, Valorant incorporates Queen, a new character that arrives from the heart of Mexico to join the cast of agents. Likewise, the game presents Ascent, an open field in which to fight battles of positioning and attrition. On the other hand, the beta of Spike fever, a novel and frenetic version of enjoying the game.

Sage, Omen, Phoenix, Raze and Jett have received a number of improvements and weaknesses, respectively, to leave them in good place for the launch. The version 1.0 The game deals with FPS issues that some players experienced during combat. Among the other improvements, the impact recording system has been modified and a more polished version of the central area of ​​Split.

You can download Valorant for free by registering from its website.

▪ Release date: 06/02/2020