Twitch Prime is strongly inviting players to subscribe to the service. Monthly offers new titles at no additional charge to all users. The Games With Prime offer is the most attractive in years, as there are more than a dozen at the moment and with the arrival of June, players will be able to download 6 more titles for free.

Twitch revealed today (via GameSpot) that the already very large catalog of games available on the Games With Prime program will receive 6 new games, which will replace the selection of titles in May. Coupled with loot for various titles, users will be able to download complete games very different from each other until July 1 and we will tell you more about them below.

Forsaken Remastered

It is, as the name implies, an updated version of the title that originally debuted in 1998 and reached various platforms, such as PC, PlayStation and Nintendo 64. In this 3D first-person shooter game you will have to fight your way through tunnels with robotic remnants in a Forgotten Land, which was visited by looters from all parts of the galaxy.

Observer

Bloober Team, the creative studio for Layers of Fear and other recognized titles, was commissioned to bring this horror project to life in a cyberpunk world. In this adventure, you’ll take on the role of an observer, a member of the Neural Police line who can manipulate the minds of suspects to gain access to their memories, fears, and all the mysteries within.

Project warlock

If you are a lover of fast-paced shooting games like DOOM, Hexen, or Wolfenstein then you can’t pass up Project Warlock. This FPS installment has 2D aesthetics, but projects three-dimensional spaces. Like the examples we mentioned, Project Warlock offers high-speed battles with a large number of enemies and you will have at your disposal a diverse arsenal and spells to face them.

Steel Rats

In the selection of free games in June there will also be something for lovers of motocross titles, as Steel Rats will be available, a 2.5D title that combines the stunts of the genre with an interesting combat system. The world is detailed with a retro-futuristic aesthetic and you can choose between 4 characters that you can get throughout the adventure.

The Flame in the Flood

This indie is a rogue-like in which you will take control of a character who will have to explore regions near a river. As in any game of the genre, all the dangers that the protagonist will encounter along the way will put the adventure at risk, so he will have to defend himself with tools and weapons that he can manufacture.

Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator

Finally, simulator lovers will find in this selection something to be a subscriber to in June. We say this because in Dream Daddy users will be able to control a man they will create at will and who can go in search of an affair with other hot dads, according to the description of the game.

As you can see, the selection is very diverse, so there will be many who are interested in the June catalog of free games on Twitch Prime. If you are a user of this service and you are interested in these titles, then we inform you that you can download them from June 1 and they will be available until July 1. Just go to the official Twitch Prime page and claim them in the bottom section.

There are more free games on Twitch Prime

In case you do not know, we tell you that these titles will not be the only ones that will be available during June. Thanks to a special SNK offer, players can now download 7 iconic titles, such as Art of Fighting 2 and installments of The King of Fighters. 20 SNK titles are expected to be available on the service before the end of the year.

On the other hand, we remind you that the May games are still available, so you can still download the free line-up for that month, along with others that were added as a special offer to combat coronavirus isolation (COVID-19), like Anna’s Quest, Silence, The Last Tinker: City of Color, and Max: The Curse of Brotherhood. You can find more news related to Twitch Prime by checking this page.

