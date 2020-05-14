Fortnite authors once again play the mystery and leave the name of the next free game in the air.

There had been a lot of speculation in the last few hours about the possibility that GTA V would be the free game in the Epic Games store and it has been. Users of the Epic Games Store can now download and stay forever the fantastic Grand Theft Auto V, this being one of the most outstanding offers that the store has made since its birth in late 2018.

To get GTV for free in the Epic Games Store, all you have to do is have a user account and select the “Get” option in the game tab.Tennis one weekto download the video game ofRockstar, that from that moment on to be yours forever. Therefore, it is not a limited time game promotion, but a real gift.

It is the Premium Edition, which includes several extras for GTA OnlineSuch has been the expectation around this leaked announcement that in the minutes leading up to the game’s release, theEpic Games Store has temporarily stopped working. A positive detail is that as had been speculated, it is the Premium Edition of GTA V, which means that players will get interesting extras to get off to a good start in GTA Online. What about the next free game?

There was so much expectation that the Epic Games Store stopped working minutes before its premiere.

Although on other occasions Epic Games has released the name of thenext free titlethat they offer to their followers, this time, they have again resorted to mystery, leaving in the air the name of this next free video game. It remains to wait a week, until May 21, to discover it. Until then, you have time to add GTA V to your virtual game library and keep it forever.

Epic Games has been the protagonist these last hours for also presenting its spectacular Unreal Engine 5 with a demo on PS5 that has given much to talk about.

More about: GTA 5, Rockstar, Free and Epic Games Store.

.