The popular Firaxis 4X strategy game can be yours for free and forever if you claim it before Thursday.

At the Epic Games Store they go for all these days, and they do not stop offering big names of their own as part of theirfree pc gamesweekly. Last Thursday they gave away GTA V in the store and caused such a collapse that their servers were saturated for a long time. And this week they bring us another game that, although it does not have such a pull – few names attract as much as GTA – is alsoone of the most popular proposals on PC. We are talking about Civilization VI, which is available for free starting this Thursday.

PC users who ownan account on the Epic Games StoreYou can get Civilization VI at no cost if you add it to your library before May 28 and, as usual, the game will be yoursfree and forever. Now, it is necessary to have thetwo-step certificationin your Epic Games account to get the game, and if you do not know how to do it, here is a guide to activate the certification in the account.

Civilization VI invites players tocreate your own civilizationfrom the dawn of society to the purest 4X style. That is, improving cities and their culture, researching new technologies, expanding borders,building great wondersand, when diplomacy fails, entering the war against the rest of civilizations.

A very entertaining installment of the Civilization saga, which we describe as “a wonder.A fantastic turn-based strategy video gamewhich lives up to the motto ‘one more turn and it’s over’ “in our Civilization VI review. After offering GTA V, and with this game now,Epic Games re-sows the mystery by hiding the identity of its next offerWill we see another game of this level in a week?

