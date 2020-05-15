Many companies take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic to offer free promotions or downloads. Ubisoft is doing the same with Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Origins, two of the best rated games in the series. Both can free to download in its Discovery Tour version, which takes us to discover ancient Greece and Egypt.

The Ubisoft download page now offers both PC games. All it takes is having a Uplay account or linking to an existing Xbox Live, PSN or Discord.

Once the session has started, they will be added to our games library and we can install ourselves whenever we want through Uplay. Assassin’s Creed: Ancient Egypt requires 44 GB of hard drive space, while the Ancient Greece version will take up 58 GB. Both can be installed in Spanish.

Beyond the battles we wage in the full game Discovery Tour of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Origins focuses on discovering and learningr. This modality has been used in classrooms so that teachers can teach their students the history of ancient civilizations.

Assassin’s Creed in browser version

Discovery Tour allows experience the game in the exploration part. There are more than 75 tours organized thematically. In Origins these are divided into categories such as the Pyramids, Alexandria, Romans, daily life, and Egypt in an overview. In the Pyramids, for example, we can see detailed information about the building and its interior.

During the development of both games, Ubisoft used historians and multiple references. The team admits that creative liberties were taken in the game, though point data is provided in the educational version. If you’ve ever played Odyssey or Origins and stopped to watch interactions between NPCs or enjoy architecture, this mode will be familiar to you.

A peculiarity of games is the presence of famous people. In Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, for example, you can interact with Pericles, Hippocrates, Socrates, or Demosthenes by doing various side quests. Unlike the game, on the Discovery Tour you can learn more about its history and importance in ancient Greece.

The Free download will be available until May 21. Those interested in buying the complete set will be able to do so with a discount. Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold is currently 75% off, while Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold has a 67% discount.

👇 More in Explica.co