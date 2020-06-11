We announced it to you two weeks ago, and it has finally been fulfilled, although it was not on schedule. Now you can ARK Survival Evolved free download at the Epic Games Store, a game that we had the opportunity to analyze at the time and they remain a huge, demanding title, full of possibilities and capable of keeping us hooked for weeks.

To get free ARK Survival Evolved we just have to enter the Epic Games Store with our account, claim it and voila, we can enjoy it whenever we want. It is not necessary to download it or start playing it to make it ours, we just have to claim it and that’s it, will be linked to our account automatically and we will not lose it under any circumstances.

So if you download it, you start playing it and decide to delete it you have nothing to worry about, will continue in your library, so you can reinstall it at any time, without further ado.

I already know how to download ARK Survival Evolved for free, but what do I need to move it?

I will not lie to you, ARK Survival Evolved is a demanding game. To play it with guarantees we need a powerful team, so keep that in mind. If you meet the minimum requirements the game will work, but in order to configure the graphic quality at optimal levels without the performance suffering we need

ARK Survival Evolved minimum requirements

Windows 7 64-bit.

Core i5 2400 or FX 8320 processor.

8 GB of RAM.

Graphics card GTX 670 or Radeon HD 7870 with 2 GB.

60 GB of free space.

ARK Survival Evolved Recommended Requirements

Windows 7 64-bit or higher.

Core i7 4770 or Ryzen 5 1500X processor.

16 GB of RAM.

GTX 970-GTX 1060 or Radeon R9 390-RX 480 graphics card.

60 GB of free space.

You can get ARK Survival Evolved for free from today until June 18 (Thursday) at 16:59, since at 17:00 on that day the free game of the week will change. You can also get the Samurai Shodown Collection.

We don’t know what the next free game will be coming to the Epic Games Store on June 18, but some rumors indicated that It could be The Witcher III: Wild Hunt in its special edition with the two downloadable contents that CD Projekt RED released at the time.

It is not yet confirmed, so we have no choice but to wait, but if the forecasts are met and The Witcher III ends up being the free game next week, we can expect such a large demand that will end up knocking down the servers from the Epic Games Store, as it happened when they gave away GTA V.