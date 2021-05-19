Free Damm tostada launches new campaign

05/19/2021 at 11:35 AM CEST

Free Damm Tostada, Damm’s 0.0% toasted beer, launches Encasillados, its first television campaign, directed by the filmmaker David Vergés and starring the actors Julio Manrique Y Pere Arquillué. The campaign can already be seen on television, social networks and digital media, you can also see it here

On Pigeonholed, Free Damm recovers Manrique and Arquillué, who already starred in the Free Damm campaign in 2019; however, the setting and the moment in which the action takes place this time is quite different. The two actors change the intensity of a shoot with views of the city of Barcelona, for a moment of rest between scenes aboard a sailboat. A fact -that of repeating as protagonists of a Free Damm commercial- that does not go unnoticed by the two actors, who feel comforted when they realize that it is the new Free Damm Tostada, made with roasted malts.

A 0.0% alcohol-free beer, fresh and balanced, which fills the palate with toasted notes, with soft aromas of coffee and cocoa, and in which the hops give it a soft bitterness. At Free Damm Tostada, the malts are obtained through a roasting process similar to that of roasting coffee. In the same way that it is done with Free Damm, in the process of making the new Toasted Free Damm the aromas that are lost when eliminating the alcohol are also recovered, which are reincorporated into the beer, obtaining as a result a 0.0% roasted beer with all its nuances, with more aroma and better flavor.