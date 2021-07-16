For years we have been instilled on television, on the internet or in videos about the fact that Cuba is a free and sovereign country. We have been reaffirmed that “Free Cuba” is a concept that is used to indicate the overthrow of the Batista dictatorship in 1959 and the arrival of freedom with the ideology of the Castro Ruz.

We are told that today’s Cuba is an example to follow, a unique model in Latin America, a country that has a free health system in its entirety for its people, no one is illiterate on the island, no one dies of hunger and that the current complications are due to the “blockade” of the United States.

We are shown the beauty of Havana, the painted buildings that remind us of the American nights of drunkenness and casinos in the 40s or 50s, as well as the embedded symbols of the Cuban Revolution and the great national intellectuals. In short, we let ourselves be carried away by Che’s shirts and what the Cuban regime wants us to see in a propaganda that has been repetitive since Fidel Castro came to power.

Some worshipers of the left who have visited the Caribbean country as tourists, let their fans know that poems are recited every day and songs of Fidel in the street, as they also assure that they never felt repressed, insecure or that they were asked for money.

On the other hand, there are hundreds or thousands of testimonies from people who have traveled to Cuba for pleasure or business, which over the years have made us know of the great deficiencies and how the economic situation of the average Cuban year after year is demerited. in a socialist dictatorship that has not completely changed 62 years after acquiring “freedom.”

It seems like a joke, but, in my opinion, the only free Cuba that exists in this 21st century is the cocktail with white Bacardi, cola, ice and lemon. The other is only false propaganda that has been embedded in us thanks to the Cuban regime, marketing and massive disinformation.

The protests that began on July 11 in the city of San Antonio de los Baños, Cuba, were the precursor for thousands of Cubans to take to the streets in the face of exhaustion, economic shortages, mismanagement of the pandemic and the social situation that is getting worse in the Caribbean island. The demonstrations have spread not only to the capital, but to several small and large cities in the country.

The government of Miguel Diaz-CanelFaced with the fear of the crowds in the street, he took out the National Police with young hawks and the riot police with black berets. In some parts of Havana and other important cities, the army has already come out to repress, but little has been seen of them, yet. About 230 people who are detained or missing, and one deceased.

Diaz-Canel He is not a figure that represents popularity among Cubans and this is confirmed by the fear that the population has taken away by going out to protest and ask for freedom.

The US embargo exists, but not a blockade per se. The blockade has been self-imposed by the Cuban regime and it has not been able to stand out in the face of foreign trade with China, Russia, Spain and other countries. The same regime imports food that comes from the Yankee empire.

A new generation of Cubans has arrived who have taken away their fear of the need to eat and survive.

Perhaps, this new generation will change everything that could not be done in 62 years of dictatorial failure.

