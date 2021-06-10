Free Control on the Epic Games Store: How to Download and Requirements

The rumors have been confirmed, we can already get Free control on the Epic Games Store, effortlessly and without having to assume any type of commitment, since it is not necessary to accept any type of condition or make any purchase.

Control is, to this day, one of the games with the best setting that I have been lucky enough to enjoy, and it is also one of the best implemented NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 technologies and ray tracing. Thanks to the first, Control is able to offer an image quality superior to the native rendering only 67% of the pixels of the target resolution. If we configure it in balanced mode, it renders 58% of the skins, and is capable of matching the native resolution, while in performance mode it renders 50% of the total pixels.

Thanks to DLSS 2.0, performance in Control is greatly improved, and makes it possible to enjoy a totally fluid experience even at high resolutions with ray tracing enabled. And speaking of ray tracing, Remedy’s game makes extraordinary use of it, applying it to reflections as well as transparencies and lighting. The result is superb.

How to get free Control

It is very simple, to get a free copy of Control you just have to enter this link and claim it, without further ado. Once you complete the process, that copy will be linked to your Epic Games Store account. If you don’t have an account, you won’t be able to get Free Control, so keep that in mind before launching into it.

Create an account on the Epic Games Store It will not take you more than a few minutes, and once you’ve completed the process, you won’t have to wait to get your free copy of Control, so take advantage.

The promotion will be active for a week, so you have plenty of time to claim it. You already know how to get free Control, but can your PC move it? You may ask yourself that question, so I am going to leave you a list with the requirements that you must meet so that you have no doubts.

Minimum Control Requirements

Operating system: Windows 7 64-bit.

Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 or AMD FX 4350.

Memory: 8 GB of RAM.

Graphic card: GeForce GTX 780 or AMD R9 280X.

Directx: version 11.

Net: broadband internet connection.

Storage: 42 GB.

Sound card: DirectX compatible.

Recommended Control Requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit.

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X.

Memory: 16 GB of RAM.

Graphic card: GeForce GTX 1060 or GTX 1660, AMD Radeon RX 580.

Directx: version 12.

Net: broadband internet connection.

Storage: 42 GB.

Sound card: DirectX compatible.

Requirements to enable ray tracing in Control

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit.

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X.

Memory: 16 GB of RAM.

Graphic card: GeForce RTX 2060 with 6GB.

Directx: version 12.

Net: broadband internet connection.

Storage: not specified.

Sound card: DirectX compatible.

If we have an RTX 2060 we can play it pretty well with active ray tracing, as long as we accompany it with the DLSS 2.0.