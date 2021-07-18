Free charms, Niurka Marcos reveals a photo from her calendar

Free charms, Niurka Marcos reveals photo from her calendar | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Cuban vedette, Niurka Marcos, always has for sale a calendar of the year that is passing and this time he decided to reveal two photographs of his version of the year 2021 so that you can enjoy them in a free and that you dare to pay for the other 10.

That’s right it’s about two pretty snapshots that he shared through his Official Twitter and in the first of them she appears as a whole queen leaning on a rock and with what seems to be a crown, but it is only about her blond hair resting in that place and of course one of the favorite things of his fans was being able to see one of his charms totally free that’s how you completely discovered it.

Pink photography is incredible and it really looks like a goddess, in fact, in their comments, everyone was impressed and commented on their great astonishment at this entertainment, which was unexpected but very well received.

You may also be interested: As God brought her into the world, Niurka shines without needing Onlyfans

But the second of the Photographs It seems to be the most liked and the one that most impressed the Internet users who could appreciate the figure of Niurka in a totally transparent cloth set, so it is a fabric so thin that it could not cover absolutely anything of its charms that were visible to all as well as his tremendous full body.

There is no doubt that these images are worth paying for, but she decided that it would be a good idea to share these two to motivate others to access the others that remain one for each month of the year and of course each and every one of the best quality and with charms in view of all.

CLICK HERE FOR THE AMAZING PHOTOS

Previously Niurka did not know how to show off her figure in a very similar way in a session that was held on a beach, however that occasion was to show us that she does not need an OnlyFans to show off her great beauty.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

This time it was a way to monetize much older than that type of web page but that has always worked very well for him and that so far continues to be one of his best income in addition to all the show presentations and all that work. hard who performs as a star, dancer, singer etc.

In Show News we will continue to be very vigilant in case it reveals any other photography of this style in addition to bringing you all your new curiosities, news and everything related to the beautiful Cuban Niurka Marcos, who does not stop surprising us in every action she performs.