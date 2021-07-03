Free booster! Jonathan Dos Santos would not renew with the LA Galaxy

A tremendous opportunity for Liga MX teams that are interested in having Mexican midfielder Jonathan dos Santos as reinforcement, as the midfielder of the LA Galaxy eHe would be free to negotiate his contract with the team that wants him in the winter market because he would not be renewing his contract with the MLS team.

Jonathan arrived at Galaxy in 2017 to meet his brother, Giovani, a footballer who played in the America club in the last two seasons and who dreamed of ‘catching him’ so that he would visit with the cream blue shirt, since both players are fans of the Eagles.

According to information published by the columnist of the newspaper AS, Don Manolo, the Los Angeles Galaxy would be doubting about the renewal of its current captain, who has been surrounded by injuries in recent seasons and whom they no longer see concentrated one hundred percent on the team.

Dos Santos accumulates 6,796 minutes in 86 games, registering 6 goals and 7 assists.

“It seems that the 31-year-old midfielder does not care about football, he does not train like the rest to play the games, he keeps in shape by mere posture and that is something that the leaders of the Los Angeles team do not feel good about” , it reads in Don Manolo’s column.

The source points out the issue of the injuries of Dos Santos, who has not been able to play a full season in 4 of his 5 years in MLS, so the Los Angeles team is considering using the franchise player position in a new signing.

How much does Jonathan dos Santos earn and how much does it cost? Jonathan Dos Santos is currently valued at 1 million euros, far from the 5 million that the Galaxy paid to Villarreal for his transfer. According to unofficial figures, Jonathan receives a salary of $ 2 million per season, an affordable figure for Liga MX clubs.

