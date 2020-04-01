The Anheuser-Bush In Bev brewing company has launched the tempting call to contribute in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic

By: Web Writing

In the midst of quarantine by coronavirus, Belgium’s Anheuser-Busch InBev brewing company launched an offering that many will want to take advantage of.

Any person who adopt yet dog During quarantine times you will receive free beer for 3 months.

In addition to the fact that animal shelters are closing their doors to the public and canceling adoption events to stop the spread of the virus, the company, in association with Midwest Animal Rescue, launched the offer with which they will give a gift card of 100 dollars to the first people to adopt a dog before April 25.

The card is redeemable for beer for three months and those who are interested in having a puppy and beer can go to midwestanimalrescue.org and complete the adoption process by pointing to the Beer Busch option.