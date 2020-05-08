Instead of throwing away the liquid, this company decided to give away 2,600 liters; the line was made with people wearing face masks and meeting the healthy distance.

Unable to make deliveries to closed hotels and restaurants due to restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus, acGerman brewery gave away about 2,600 liters of beer on Thursday.

Instead of throwing it away, the owners of the Willinger brewery in the western state of Hesse decided to hand out the blonde and black beer.

The owner, Franz Mast, said he needed empty the tanks as soon as possible to fill them again with fresh beer and so be ready for when the bars reopen.

The measure turned out. Dozens of people lined up patiently outside the brewery, wearing face masks and following social distancing recommendations.. Many brought buckets and full boxes home.

“We also want to thank people, and we hope they will be so supportive once we reopen, that they come here, they recommend us,” Mast told . Television.

The Deutsche Brauer Bund association warned that brewers face a collapse in sales due to a drop in exports, especially to China and Italy. The lockdown at home, meanwhile, has kept restaurants and bars closed, and soccer stadiums empty.

The Bavarian Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, was canceled.

Initially, the cErvecería had planned to deliver 540 liters on Thursday, but that amount disappeared in a matter of hours.

“I hope it helps the brewery, that’s why we are here. In this way, today we can sit in the garden, in the sun, and have a good Willinger beer, ”said client Natalie Julius. (Rts.)