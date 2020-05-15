One more week we are here with our compilation of free and discounted Android apps and games, and we find some titles to seriously consider as the Baldur’s Gate, whose price falls more than half, or as the medical apps or the large number of icon packs to personalize our phone. Hurry they fly.
98 free Android apps
We start with completely free titles, although, of course, temporarily. Here we find some quite interesting audio and photography apps and in the games section we come across Hitman Sniper, Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman or the famous 2048.
Applications
Spelling Right PRO € 1.89 free
Coloring book + € 6.99 free
PPSSXX – PS1 Emulator for Android 1.69 euros free
Fast Burst Camera 4.05 euros free
Pro Business Calculator € 0.59 free
Maki: Facebook and Messenger in one application € 1.79 free
Michael’s 5-minute English € 1.89 free
SnipBack – Smart PRO HD Voice Recorder € 1.99 free
Train Away € 7.49 free
Learn Spanish Phrase Master € 9.99 free
Contacts Widget – Quick Dial Widget – Speed Dial € 0.79 free
Simple Nav Bar – Navigation Bar – Simple Control € 0.79 free
OPSTOP Headache € 0.99 free
Widgets – CPU | RAM | Battery 4,09 euros free
audioPro ™ Music Player 4,09 euros free
PowerAudio Pro € ̶4̶.̶0̶9̶ 4,09 euros free
PowerAudio Plus Music Player 4,09 euros free
CPU Identifier Pro 4,09 euros free
Games
[VIP]Coin Princess: Tap Tap Retro RPG Quest € 0.99 free
BUMGINEER Clicker RPG € 0.59 free
Devil Twins: VIP € 0.89 free
The Weapon King VIP – Making Legendary Swords 1.09 euros free
Peppa Pig: The Golden Boots 3.49 euros free
LASERBREAK 2 € 1.99 free
Hitman sniper € 0.99 free
4Goats Forever 1.00 euros free
Word Tower PRO € 1.89 free
Galaxy Attack: Alien Shooter (Premium) € 0.99 free
Final Castle Defense: Idle RPG 1.29 euros free
The hunt for the lost ship 3.19 euros free
Soul Warrior: Sword and Magic – RPG Adventure 2,09 euros free
Deadly Traps Premium – Adventure of Hell 1.29 euros free
Lootbox RPG 1.09 euros free
MARK’S LIFE € 0.59 free
2048 – Puzzle Game 2,19 euros free
One Line VIP: a touch of puzzle drawing € 1.89 free
Epic Heroes War: Shadow Lord Stickman – Premium € 0.59 free
Christmas Games PRO – 5 in 1 € 1.99 free
Word Swing PRO € 1.99 free
Epic Animal – Move to Box Puzzle € 0.99 free
LASERBREAK € 0.99 free
Ball Collect 3D – Best casual endless game 1,39 euros free
Race 3D – Cool Relaxing endless running game 1,39 euros free
Memory Game – Official € 0.99 free
Brumpfus Hopeless Chase € 0.59 free
The House: Action-horror € 0.59 free
Drop Boxes – Tower block € 0.59 free
Hills Legend: Action-horror € 0.59 free
Stone Of Souls HD € 0.59 free
New math puzzles for geniuses 2020 € 0.89 free
Heroes Infinity Premium € 0.59 free
Raising VIP zombies (Grow Zombie) € 0.89 free
Zombie Age 2 Premium: Survive in the City of Dead € 0.59 free
Xbar10n: Card Game – New 2020 € 1.79 free
DungeonCorp. Q> An Auto Get Game! € 1.89 free
Fit Toon – Series 2 € 0.89 free
[VIP]Infinity Dungeon: RPG Adventure € 0.99 free
Haunted Hotel: Phoenix (Full) 3,29 euros free
Amazing Taxi Sim 2020 Pro € 0.99 free
Food Cutter 3D – Cool Relaxing Cooking game 1,39 euros free
Personalization
3D Waterfall Pro lwp 1.19 euros free
Aura – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
Rugos Premium – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
Mellow Dark – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
Krix Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
Yomira – Premium Icon Pack (New) 1.59 euros free
iOS Icon Pack: iPhone Icons & Wallpapers (No Ads) € 0.59 free
Graby Spin – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
V60 Thinq Dark – Icon Pack 1,39 euros free
MiUi 12 White – Icon Pack 1,39 euros free
V60 Thinq Black – Icon Pack 1,39 euros free
V60 Thinq White – Icon Pack 1,39 euros free
MiUi 12 Dark – Icon Pack 1,39 euros free
MiUi 12 Black – Icon Pack 1,39 euros free
Impossible Reality 3D Pro lwp 1.19 euros free
Mingo Premium – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
Diromo – Icon Pack € 0.59 free
Flax – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
Smoon UI – Squircle Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
Redox – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
Gento – Q Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
Aurora Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
Graby – Icon Pack 1.59 euros free
Crumple – Icon Pack € 0.59 free
Entiner – Icon Pack € 0.59 free
Doodle Pixel – Icon Pack € 0.59 free
Black Army Diamond – Icon Pack – Fresh dashboard € 0.99 free
Firi – Icon Pack € 0.59 free
Botomo – Icon Pack € 0.59 free
81 discounted Android apps
We continue with discounted apps, games and icon packs. This is where we run into the great Baldur’s Gate, which debuted on mobile phones long ago and whose price falls from the original € 10.99 to just € 4.99. A gem that must be had on all platforms, and this is a fantastic opportunity to add it to your Google Play library.
Applications
STC – Shotgun Ballistics 5.99 euros 2.39 euros
MetaTags Analyzer 1.89 euros 0.99 euros
Bible: RVA SSE RVP RV Católico: Free Ads 4.29 euros 2.09 euros
Bible gallery: free ads 3.19 euros 1.59 euros
King James Bible 3.19 euros 1.59 euros
Trip to the zoo for kids Pro 1.59 euros 0.79 euros
Learn English – English Listening Master Pro 11.99 euros 5.99 euros
Flight Logbook 11.99 euros 4.99 euros
Accents: proofs with sound design 2.59 euros 0.59 euros
AlmostTI – TI Calc Emulator 5.49 euros 3.29 euros
Biorhythms next generation 1.69 euros 0.89 euros
Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) 3.89 euros 1.49 euros
Diseases 3.29 euros 0.89 euros
Chess Trainer Free – Repertoire Builder 6.99 euros 3.39 euros
GeoExpert – Geography of Spain 4.99 euros 2.39 euros
ColorMeter camera color picker 3.29 euros 1.09 euros
Complete Guide For Learn Web Development Offline 2.50 euros 1.29 euros
Calculator Applock & Media Vault 7.49 euros 0.59 euros
Speaking clock DVBeep Pro 1.89 euros 1.09 euros
ICD-10 Diagnoseschlüssel 3.29 euros 0.79 euros
Vitamins and minerals 3.29 euros 1.09 euros
Medical dictionary 3.29 euros 1.09 euros
List of diseases 3.29 euros 1.09 euros
Drugs Dictionary 3.29 euros 1.09 euros
3D Earth – Atlas of the World 2.99 euros 0.59 euros
PRO geometry 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
QuickEdit Pro text editor 3.39 euros 2.19 euros
EX Photo Gallery Pro – 90% launch Discount 7.99 euros 0.69 euros
Pulsar + Music Player 3.39 euros 2.19 euros
Meteogram Pro Weather Widget 16.99 euros 8.49 euros
Lowriders Comeback 2: Cruising 1.99 euros 0.99 euros
Offline dictionaries pro 2.39 euros 1.19 euros
Company and warehouse management 3.99 euros 1.79 euros
Games
Wolf and Eggs game for watches 1.79 euros 0.69 euros
Chess Repertoire Trainer Pro – Build & Learn 6.49 euros 3.19 euros
The Last Roman Village 2.19 euros 1.09 euros
White girl 3.29 euros 0.99 euros
Sudoku PRO 1.99 euros 0.79 euros
PRO Word Games – 90 in 1 2.69 euros 1.19 euros
Guns’n’Glory WW2 Premium 2.99 euros 0.59 euros
Ninja Hero Cats Premium 2.99 euros 0.59 euros
Seven Mysteries 3.09 euros 1.39 euros
Farm Invasion USA – Premium 2.99 euros 0.59 euros
Unbroken soul 2.99 euros 1.59 euros
R.B.I. Baseball 20 6.49 euros 3.99 euros
Crystal wars 1.39 euros 0.59 euros
SiNKR 2.09 euros 1.09 euros
Word Gram PRO 2.19 euros 0.89 euros
Guppy 2.99 euros 1.19 euros
Words Everywhere PRO 2.19 euros 1.09 euros
Words & Cards PRO 1.89 euros 0.89 euros
Mathematiqa – Brain Game, Puzzles, Math Game 3.69 euros 1.99 euros
Slaughter 2: Assault in Prison 2.29 euros 0.59 euros
911 Operator 6.99 euros 1.29 euros
Crossword Puzzles (No Ads) 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
Age of Civilizations II Europe 4.49 euros 1.99 euros
Muscle Princess 1.89 euros 0.89 euros
Planet Genesis 2 – solar systems simulator 3.99 euros 1.79 euros
Mars Power 2.09 euros 1.19 euros
Aquarium Tycoon 2.39 euros 0.89 euros
Gordon Streaman 1.99 euros 0.59 euros
Trials of H̶a̸r̶mo̷n̷y ~ A Lost Phone Visual Novel 4.73 euros 2.19 euros
DISTRAINT 2 7.49 euros 2.99 euros
Roads of Time 2.09 euros 0.99 euros
Baldur’s Gate II 10.99 euros 4.99 euros
Heroes of Loot 2.39 euros 0.69 euros
Personalization
Sam Spring Icons Pack 1.59 euros 0.89 euros
Caelus White Icon Pack – White Linear Icons 1.29 euros 0.89 euros
Caelus Black Icon Pack – Black Linear Icons 1.29 euros 0.89 euros
Caelus Icon Pack – Colorful Linear Icons 1.29 euros 0.89 euros
Mino Icon Pack 1.59 euros 1.09 euros
Fairy Colors Icons Pack 1.59 euros 0.79 euros
Spatter Weather’s Komponents Kustom 3.69 euros 1.89 euros
Zeal Orange Icons Pack 1.59 euros 0.89 euros
Lap Orange Icons Pack 1.59 euros 0.79 euros
Stacks Chromatic Icons Pack 1.59 euros 0.89 euros
Lumber Stock Icons Pack 1.59 euros 0.79 euros
Clear Teal Icons Pack 1.59 euros 0.79 euros
Sagon Circle Icon Pack: Dark UI 1.49 euros 0.59 euros
Spatter Yellow Icons Pack 1.59 euros 0.89 euros
Majestic Weather’s Komponents Kustom 3.69 euros 0.79 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!