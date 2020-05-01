Our mobiles have limited space, but the collection of Google Play applications is infinite: once you add an application, it is yours forever. With our Google Play offers, you have the opportunity to get a lot of free apps, games and icon packs or at a much lower price than usual. Don’t miss our selection today, which includes many well-known names.
As it could not be otherwise, we started the selection with those applications, games and icon packs that you can take home without paying absolutely nothing. Offers expire soon, and some titles that may interest you are CELL 13, Sky Dancer Premium or Freelancer Simulator.
Archery: Archery physics apple shooter € 0.79 free
Blossom Clicker VIP € 0.89 free
Raising the spaceship (Grow Spaceship) € 0.89 free
Monkey GO Happy € 0.69 free
Sudoku Pro 2.40 euros free
The Zamazingo – Dark Puzzle Adventure Land € 0.99 free
Tower of Infinity VIP € 0.89 free
Chicken Tournament 1,50 euros free
Add and subtract within 20 € 1.99 free
Adding Fractions Math Game € 1.99 free
Adding Fractions Math Trainer € 1.99 free
Addition and subtraction up to 10 in German € 1.99 free
Buff Knight – RPG Runner 1.00 euros free
Dividing Fractions 2.39 euros free
Dividing Fractions Math Game € 1.99 free
ExtremeJobs Knight’s Assistant VIP € 0.89 free
Fourth grade Math – Multiplication 2.39 euros free
Fourth grade Math skills – Division 2.39 euros free
Math up to 100 € 1.99 free
Math shot € 1.99 free
Math Shot Add and Subtract within 20 € 1.99 free
Math Shot Add and Subtract within 100 € 1.99 free
Mermaid Treasure Hunting (No ads) – Match3 puzzle 2,19 euros free
Multiplication Tables € 1.99 free
Multiplication Tables 10×10 € 1.99 free
Multiplying Fractions € 1.99 free
Multiplying Fractions Trainer € 1.99 free
New Math Puzzles 2020 PRO € 0.89 free
Operations with integers – 6th grade math skills 2.39 euros free
Subtract Fractions Trainer € 1.99 free
Sudoku Deluxe VIP € 1.89 free
Third grade Math skills – Fractions and Decimals 2.39 euros free
We continue our compilation with other applications, games and icon packs that you can get at a much lower price than normal. Don’t miss all the games Final Fantasy sale, plus other Square Enix titles like Chrono Trigger or Dragon Quest, the SPACE INVADERS classic and many more.
drink water – Hydro Coach PRO 4.99 euros 2.49 euros
Castles World 6.99 euros 4.79 euros
Astrological Ephemeris Pro 5.49 euros 3.39 euros
Millimeter Pro – screen ruler, protractor, level 2.79 euros 1.09 euros
NFC ReTag PRO 2.99 euros 0.99 euros
PingTools Pro 2.99 euros 1.49 euros
All in one browser Mediabook Pro 2.39 euros 1.09 euros
HttpCanary (Premium) 5.99 euros 3.79 euros
Orem Sound Pro with high volume and bass 2.39 euros 1.29 euros
YoWindow Time – Unlimited 9.99 euros 5.99 euros
EasyJoin “Pro”: SMS from PC and Mac 13.99 euros 9.79 euros
Notification blocker & history (pro) 2.09 euros 1.09 euros
Office Viewer – PDF, DOC, PPT, XLS Viewer 21.99 euros 0.69 euros
FDE.AI [root] 3.09 euros 2.09 euros
HttpCanary (Premium) 5.99 euros 3.79 euros
Network Analyzer Pro 3.99 euros 0.99 euros
Private DIARY Pro – Personal journal 1.69 euros 1.09 euros
Protect File Pro -Lock and Send File -En / De Crypt 1.99 euros 1.19 euros
Protect Note Pro 1.99 euros 1.19 euros
CHRONO TRIGGER (Upgrade Ver.) 10.99 euros 5.49 euros
DARIUSBURST -SP- 8.49 euros 4.19 euros
DRAGON QUEST 4.50 euros 2.29 euros
DRAGON QUEST II 6.99 euros 3.49 euros
DRAGON QUEST III 15.99 euros 7.99 euros
DRAGON QUEST IV 21.99 euros 10.99 euros
DRAGON QUEST V 21.99 euros 10.99 euros
Dragon Quest VI 21.99 euros 10.99 euros
DRAGON QUEST VIII 24.99 euros 19.99 euros
FINAL FANTASY 8.99 euros 4.49 euros
FINAL FANTASY II 8.99 euros 4.49 euros
FINAL FANTASY III 15.98 euros 7.99 euros
FINAL FANTASY IV 15.98 euros 7.99 euros
FINAL FANTASY IV: THE AFTER YEARS 15.98 euros 7.99 euros
FINAL FANTASY V 15.98 euros 7.99 euros
FINAL FANTASY VI 15.98 euros 7.99 euros
FINAL FANTASY VII 19.99 euros 9.99 euros
FINAL FANTASY IX for Android 25.99 euros 12.99 euros
FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS 15.99 euros 7.99 euros
FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS II 15.99 euros 7.99 euros
FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS II 13.98 euros 6.99 euros
SPACE INVADERS 4.18 euros 2.09 euros
Meganoid (2017) 4.79 euros 2.39 euros
Goto gold 1.69 euros 1.09 euros
Push blox 2.39 euros 1.19 euros
Slender Last Sleep 0.99 euros 0.50 euros
Devyne: Saga (text-based Adventure RPG) 2.49 euros 0.59 eurosçç
Rusty Lake Hotel 2.39 euros 1.19 euros
Rusty Lake Paradise 3.59 euros 1.79 euros
Rusty Lake: Roots 3.59 euros 1.79 euros
The White Door 2.99 euros 1.79 euros
Minaurs 3.99 euros 0.89 euros
Nimian Legends: BrightRidge 3.99 euros 1.99 euros
Nimian Legends: Vandgels 3.99 euros 1.99 euros
Queen’s Garden 4: Sakura Season 5.99 euros 0.59 euros
Sleep Attack TD 5.49 euros 2.99 euros
SuperMD Pro (MD / GEN Emulator) 3.09 euros 1.59 euros
The Beggar’s Ride 3.49 euros 2.39 euros
Bathory – The Bloody Countess 2.99 euros 1.59 euros
Crosswords 10 Pro 1.69 euros 0.79 euros
Hatsune Miku Logic Paint 2.49 euros 1.19 euros
Morgiana: Mysteries & Nightmares (Full Adventure) 2.99 euros 1.59 euros
Kingdom: New Lands 9.99 euros 4.69 euros
Planet Genesis – 3D solar system 1.49 euros 0.89 euros
WordMix Pro 1.50 euros 0.89 euros
fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator 5.49 euros 3.29 euros
Gnomes Garden: Christmas story 2.09 euros 1.19 euros
Highway Game 2.59 euros 0.69 euros
Katy & Bob: Safari Café 2.09 euros 1.19 euros
Lost Artifacts: Ice Queen 2.09 euros 1.19 euros
Lost Artifacts: Soulstone 1.99 euros 1.19 euros
One Up – Lemonade Rush! 1.99 euros 0.59 euros
Relic Seeker: Hypogeum 2.99 euros 1.09 euros
Reventure 2.99 euros 1.19 euros
The Black Dungeon RPG 2.19 euros 1.09 euros
Three Kingdoms The Last Warlord 9.99 euros 6.99 euros
If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!