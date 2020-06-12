One more week, we bring you the final selection with the best temporary offers on Google Play. I mean, they are free apps, games and icon packs you can get or at a much lower price than normal. The trick is to get hold of them before the offer period runs out, which is sometimes a few hours.

38 free Android apps

We start the list, as always, with those applications, games and customization packages that you can take away totally free for a limited time. For the smallest of the house, it may interest you Peppa Pig: The Happy Chicken and Monkey Go Happy, and another interesting game is Freelance Simulator.

Applications

Games

Connect: cute monsters and food. Casual game. € 0.89 free

Fall Of Reich – WW2 Defense Tower € 0.79 free

FillField € 0.59 free

Monkey GO Happy € 0.69 free

The epic of legend 1 -The Tower of Lost 1.49 euros free

Animal Forest: Fuzzy Seasons (Start Pack Edition) 4,09 euros free

Diana Adventure 1,50 euros free

Everybody’s RPG € 0.89 free

Freelancer Simulator Inc: Game Dev Money Clicker € 0.99 free

Raising the spaceship (Grow Spaceship) € 0.89 free

Idle Poo Factory VIP € 0.89 free

Sudoku Deluxe VIP € 1.89 free

Crazy Halloween Puzzle € 0.59 free

Peppa Pig: The Happy Chicken 3.49 euros free

Tap Tap Fist VIP 2.79 euros free

Search Premium Words 2.99 euros free

[VIP] RPG missile € 1.89 free

Fit Tile € 0.99 free

Fit Toon – Series 1 € 0.89 free

God of Attack VIP € 0.99 free

Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG game, Darkest Dungeon € 0.59 free

Personalization

78 discounted Android apps

We continue with paid apps, games and icon packs that are on sale for a limited time. Some popular games from the list that may interest you are Doom & Destiny, Gunslugs 3, Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition and One punch.

Applications

Battery Notifier Pro BT (For Android 9 and under) 3.29 euros 1.59 euros

Flyers, Poster Maker, Graphic & Banner Maker Pro 22.99 euros 6.99 euros

3D Graphics Pro 2.45 euros 0.99 euros

E numbers Pro 1.59 euros 1.09 euros

SSH Server 1.49 euros 0.89 euros

3D Geeks: Premium License for 3D Printing 4.79 euros 2.39 euros

Learn Korean – Grammar Pro 4.09 euros 2.09 euros

No Crop Pro 15.99 euros 4.79 euros

Password Manager +: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint 4.99 euros 2.09 euros

Private DIARY Pro – Personal journal 1.69 euros 1.09 euros

Protect File Pro -Lock and Send File -En / De Crypt 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

3D Ball Compass 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

KReader PRO: kindle read all formats (no Ads) 3.19 euros 1.89 euros

Incredible Note Pro (Add-On) 3.69 euros 2.19 euros

Complete Guide For Learn Python Offline 2020 2.50 euros 1.29 euros

pedometer – calorie and step counter PRO 7.99 euros 2.99 euros

spirit level pro – no ads 3.49 euros 1.49 euros

I Ching: App of Changes 4.99 euros 3.29 euros

Games

Arithmagic – Math Wizard Game 2.59 euros 0.79 euros

Data Defense 3.89 euros 1.59 euros

Doom & Destiny 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

Doom & Destiny Advanced 2.99 euros 1.19 euros

Galaxy Trader 2.49 euros 0.79 euros

Quell Memento + 3.89 euros 1.29 euros

ReactionLab 2 – Particle Sandbox 2.17 euros 0.79 euros

Runic Curse 1.79 euros 0.59 euros

You are Hope 5.49 euros 3.39 euros

Gunslugs 3 5.99 euros 2.99 euros

Lemegeton Master Edition 8.99 euros 1.09 euros

Crosswords 10 Pro 1.69 euros 0.79 euros

Slender Last Sleep 0.99 euros 0.50 euros

Table Top Racing: World Tour 4.79 euros 2.69 euros

Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 4.99 euros

BonVoyage! 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

Devyne: Saga (text-based Adventure RPG) 2.49 euros 1.19 euros

Devyne: Unknown (Retro Adventure RPG) 2.99 euros 0.59 euros

Hack, Slash, Loot 4.19 euros 1.99 euros

Lost Memories 3.39 euros 1.09 euros

One Punch – LIMITED EDITION 6.99 euros 0.89 euros

ReturnState 5.49 euros 2.09 euros

SuperMD Pro (MD / GEN Emulator) 3.09 euros 1.49 euros

Beholder 2 7.99 euros 4.49 euros

fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator 5.49 euros 3.29 euros

Gnomes Garden: Christmas story 2.09 euros 1.19 euros

Highway Game 2.59 euros 0.79 euros

Lost Artifacts: Ice Queen 2.09 euros 1.19 euros

Lost Artifacts: Soulstone 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

Mathematics – Multiplication and Division 1.89 euros 1.09 euros

One Up – Lemonade Rush! 1.99 euros 0.59 euros

Rocket mouse 2.29 euros 1.19 euros

Talisman: The Horus Heresy 2.39 euros 1.09 euros

The Beggar’s Ride 3.79 euros 2.39 euros

QuizBash – Party Games in Your Pocket! 3.09 euros 1.69 euros

Civilization Path 1.59 euros 0.59 euros

DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition 4.59 euros 1.19 euros

Learn English Sentence Master Pro 11.99 euros 5.99 euros

Rabbit Jump 4.39 euros 0.59 euros

Story of a Gladiator 2.99 euros 1.79 euros

Classic Sudoku PRO (No Ads) 2.29 euros 1.09 euros

Dark Quest 1.99 euros 1.09 euros

Dodge Blast 2.29 euros 0.59 euros

Dungeon Escape 3.99 euros 0.59 euros

Electric Energy Tycoon 4.69 euros 2.69 euros

Green Project 5.99 euros 4.19 euros

Lumberjack 2.59 euros 0.59 euros

The Insider – interactive movie 1.79 euros 0.89 euros

Personalization

Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper 3.99 euros 1.49 euros

Sliced ​​Icon Pack 1.19 euros 0.79 euros

#Hex Plugin – Granola for Samsung OneUI day / night 1.69 euros 0.79 euros

Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper 2.99 euros 0.99 euros

Chess Gyro 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper XLVersion 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Christmas in HD Gyro 3DXL 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Nature Live❁ Spring Flowers XL 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Parallax Nature: Summer Day XL 3D Gyro Wallpaper 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Spring Flowers 3D Parallax Pro 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Winter Snow in Gyro 3D Pro 2.49 euros 0.99 euros

Wave 3D 1.99 euros 1.19 euros

More offers?

If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.

We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!