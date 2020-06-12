One more week, we bring you the final selection with the best temporary offers on Google Play. I mean, they are free apps, games and icon packs you can get or at a much lower price than normal. The trick is to get hold of them before the offer period runs out, which is sometimes a few hours.
38 free Android apps
We start the list, as always, with those applications, games and customization packages that you can take away totally free for a limited time. For the smallest of the house, it may interest you Peppa Pig: The Happy Chicken and Monkey Go Happy, and another interesting game is Freelance Simulator.
Applications
Games
Connect: cute monsters and food. Casual game. € 0.89 free
Fall Of Reich – WW2 Defense Tower € 0.79 free
FillField € 0.59 free
Monkey GO Happy € 0.69 free
The epic of legend 1 -The Tower of Lost 1.49 euros free
Animal Forest: Fuzzy Seasons (Start Pack Edition) 4,09 euros free
Diana Adventure 1,50 euros free
Everybody’s RPG € 0.89 free
Freelancer Simulator Inc: Game Dev Money Clicker € 0.99 free
Raising the spaceship (Grow Spaceship) € 0.89 free
Idle Poo Factory VIP € 0.89 free
Sudoku Deluxe VIP € 1.89 free
Crazy Halloween Puzzle € 0.59 free
Peppa Pig: The Happy Chicken 3.49 euros free
Tap Tap Fist VIP 2.79 euros free
Search Premium Words 2.99 euros free
[VIP] RPG missile € 1.89 free
Fit Tile € 0.99 free
Fit Toon – Series 1 € 0.89 free
God of Attack VIP € 0.99 free
Lophis Roguelike: Card RPG game, Darkest Dungeon € 0.59 free
Personalization
78 discounted Android apps
We continue with paid apps, games and icon packs that are on sale for a limited time. Some popular games from the list that may interest you are Doom & Destiny, Gunslugs 3, Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition and One punch.
Applications
Battery Notifier Pro BT (For Android 9 and under) 3.29 euros 1.59 euros
Flyers, Poster Maker, Graphic & Banner Maker Pro 22.99 euros 6.99 euros
3D Graphics Pro 2.45 euros 0.99 euros
E numbers Pro 1.59 euros 1.09 euros
SSH Server 1.49 euros 0.89 euros
3D Geeks: Premium License for 3D Printing 4.79 euros 2.39 euros
Learn Korean – Grammar Pro 4.09 euros 2.09 euros
No Crop Pro 15.99 euros 4.79 euros
Password Manager +: Cloud Backup & Fingerprint 4.99 euros 2.09 euros
Private DIARY Pro – Personal journal 1.69 euros 1.09 euros
Protect File Pro -Lock and Send File -En / De Crypt 1.99 euros 1.09 euros
3D Ball Compass 2.49 euros 0.99 euros
KReader PRO: kindle read all formats (no Ads) 3.19 euros 1.89 euros
Incredible Note Pro (Add-On) 3.69 euros 2.19 euros
Complete Guide For Learn Python Offline 2020 2.50 euros 1.29 euros
pedometer – calorie and step counter PRO 7.99 euros 2.99 euros
spirit level pro – no ads 3.49 euros 1.49 euros
I Ching: App of Changes 4.99 euros 3.29 euros
Games
Arithmagic – Math Wizard Game 2.59 euros 0.79 euros
Data Defense 3.89 euros 1.59 euros
Doom & Destiny 2.99 euros 1.19 euros
Doom & Destiny Advanced 2.99 euros 1.19 euros
Galaxy Trader 2.49 euros 0.79 euros
Quell Memento + 3.89 euros 1.29 euros
ReactionLab 2 – Particle Sandbox 2.17 euros 0.79 euros
Runic Curse 1.79 euros 0.59 euros
You are Hope 5.49 euros 3.39 euros
Gunslugs 3 5.99 euros 2.99 euros
Lemegeton Master Edition 8.99 euros 1.09 euros
Crosswords 10 Pro 1.69 euros 0.79 euros
Slender Last Sleep 0.99 euros 0.50 euros
Table Top Racing: World Tour 4.79 euros 2.69 euros
Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Edition 10.99 euros 4.99 euros
BonVoyage! 1.99 euros 1.09 euros
Devyne: Saga (text-based Adventure RPG) 2.49 euros 1.19 euros
Devyne: Unknown (Retro Adventure RPG) 2.99 euros 0.59 euros
Hack, Slash, Loot 4.19 euros 1.99 euros
Lost Memories 3.39 euros 1.09 euros
One Punch – LIMITED EDITION 6.99 euros 0.89 euros
ReturnState 5.49 euros 2.09 euros
SuperMD Pro (MD / GEN Emulator) 3.09 euros 1.49 euros
Beholder 2 7.99 euros 4.49 euros
fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator 5.49 euros 3.29 euros
Gnomes Garden: Christmas story 2.09 euros 1.19 euros
Highway Game 2.59 euros 0.79 euros
Lost Artifacts: Ice Queen 2.09 euros 1.19 euros
Lost Artifacts: Soulstone 1.99 euros 1.19 euros
Mathematics – Multiplication and Division 1.89 euros 1.09 euros
One Up – Lemonade Rush! 1.99 euros 0.59 euros
Rocket mouse 2.29 euros 1.19 euros
Talisman: The Horus Heresy 2.39 euros 1.09 euros
The Beggar’s Ride 3.79 euros 2.39 euros
QuizBash – Party Games in Your Pocket! 3.09 euros 1.69 euros
Civilization Path 1.59 euros 0.59 euros
DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition 4.59 euros 1.19 euros
Learn English Sentence Master Pro 11.99 euros 5.99 euros
Rabbit Jump 4.39 euros 0.59 euros
Story of a Gladiator 2.99 euros 1.79 euros
Classic Sudoku PRO (No Ads) 2.29 euros 1.09 euros
Dark Quest 1.99 euros 1.09 euros
Dodge Blast 2.29 euros 0.59 euros
Dungeon Escape 3.99 euros 0.59 euros
Electric Energy Tycoon 4.69 euros 2.69 euros
Green Project 5.99 euros 4.19 euros
Lumberjack 2.59 euros 0.59 euros
The Insider – interactive movie 1.79 euros 0.89 euros
Personalization
Earth & Moon in HD Gyro 3D PRO Parallax Wallpaper 3.99 euros 1.49 euros
Sliced Icon Pack 1.19 euros 0.79 euros
#Hex Plugin – Granola for Samsung OneUI day / night 1.69 euros 0.79 euros
Autumn Leaves in HD Gyro 3D XL Parallax Wallpaper 2.99 euros 0.99 euros
Chess Gyro 3D Parallax Live Wallpaper XLVersion 2.49 euros 0.99 euros
Christmas in HD Gyro 3DXL 2.49 euros 0.99 euros
Nature Live❁ Spring Flowers XL 2.49 euros 0.99 euros
Parallax Nature: Summer Day XL 3D Gyro Wallpaper 2.49 euros 0.99 euros
Spring Flowers 3D Parallax Pro 2.49 euros 0.99 euros
Winter Snow in Gyro 3D Pro 2.49 euros 0.99 euros
Wave 3D 1.99 euros 1.19 euros
More offers?
If after all these free applications our Friday section falls short, you can keep up to date with the main offers of all operating systems through our colleagues at Applesfera and Xataka Móvil. You can also see the best prices on mobiles and accessories in our Bargain Hunting today.
We remind you that the comments, as always, are open so you can add the Google Play offers you find. And if you want more, see you next week. Good weekend to everyone!