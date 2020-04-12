Described as the ‘Netflix of Apple’, Apple TV + is the service with which the company seeks to make its place on the VOD platforms of the moment. Released last year and with a price in Spain of € 4.99, Apple TV + has arrived with its own catalog that bets heavily, with titles starring stars such as Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Aniston or Reese Witherspoon , and directed by renowned directors such as M. Night Shyamalan.

Free Apple TV + content

At a current moment in which the Covid-19 pandemic is ravaging the entire world, Apple has looked at other services such as Movistar and has decided to give away part of its TV + catalog, for all those who are under quarantine at home.

Apple has chosen several of the exclusive series of its own production that it has in its service on demand and has (temporarily) converted them from Premium to free, so anyone can watch them, whether or not they have an Apple TV + subscription.

Since yesterday afternoon, these TV + contents are free:

– The Elephant Queen, by Wildlife

– Little America

– Servant, from Night Shyamalan

– For all Mankind

– Dickinson

– Helspters, from the creators of Sesame Street

– The Ghostwriter

– Snoopy in Space

In Spain from today

But what about the rest of the world? Well, according to the Variety website, “from Friday [10 de abril] they will be available in 100 countries through the Apple TV app ”, so they should already be accessible. To watch Apple TV + you need to have one of these compatible devices:

Manzana

– iPhone

– iPad

– Apple TV

– ipod touch

– Mac

Devices compatible with the Apple TV app

Samsung

– QLED 8K Q900R and Samsung Serif TV (2019)

– QLED 4K Q90R, Q80R, Q70R, Q7DR, Q60R and Q6DR from Samsung (2019)

– Frame TV LSO3R / LSORN from Samsung (2018 and 2019)

– 4K UHD TV RU8000, RU800D, RU740D, RU7300, RU730D, RU7100 and RU710D from Samsung (2019)

– QLED 4K Q9FN, Q8FN, Q7CN, Q7FN, Q75FN, Q6FN and Q65FN from Samsung (2018)

– 4K UHD TV NU8500, NU8000, NU740D, NU7300, NU7200, NU7100, NU710D, NU6950, NU6900, NU6900B, NU6080 and NU6070 from Samsung (2018)

– Samsung Full Smart HDTV N5300 (2018)

Roku

– Roku 4K TV A000X

– Roku TV 7000X, C000X and 8000X

– Roku Smart Soundbar 9101X

– onn. ™ • Roku Smart Soundbar 9100X

– Roku Express 3900X and 3930 X

– Roku Express + 3910X and 3931X

– Roku HD 3932 X

– Roku Streaming Stick 3800X

– Streaming Stick + 3810X and 3811X from Roku

– Roku Premiere 3920X and 4620X

– Premiere + 3921X and 4630X by Roku

– Roku Ultra 4640X 4660X, 4661X and 4670X

– Roku Ultra LT 4662X

– Roku Series 2 4210X, 4205X

– Roku 3 Series 4200X, 4230X

Amazon Fire TV

– Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2018)

– Fire TV Stick – Amazon Gen 2 (2016)

– Fire TV Stick – Basic Edition from Amazon (2017)

– Fire TV Cube (Gen 2)

– Fire TV Cube (Gen 1)

– Fire TV – Gen 3 (2017)

– Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition

TVs compatible with AirPlay 2

LG

– LG OLED (2019)

– LG NanoCell SM9X series (2019)

– LG NanoCell SM85 series or later (2019)

– NanoCell SM83 series or earlier from LG (2019)

– LG UM7X series UHD (2019)

– LG UM6X series UHD (2019)

Samsung

– Samsung FHD / HD 4 and 5 series (2018)

– Samsung QLED 4K Q6, Q7, Q8 and Q9 series (2018 and 2019)

– Samsung QLED 8K Q9 series (2019)

– Samsung’s The Frame series (2018 and 2019)

– Samsung Serif series (2019)

– Samsung UHD 6, 7 and 8 series (2018 and 2019)

SONY

– Sony Z9G series (2019)

– Sony A9G series (2019)

– Sony X950G series (2019)

– Sony X850G series (85, 75, 65 and 55 inch models, 2019)

VIZIO

– VIZIO P ‑ Series Quantum X (2019)

– VIZIO P ‑ Series Quantum (2019 and 2018)

– VIZIO P ‑ Series (2018, 2017 and 2016)

– VIZIO M ‑ Series Quantum (2019)

– VIZIO M ‑ Series (2018, 2017 and 2016)

– VIZIO E ‑ Series (UHD models from 2016, 2017 and 2018)

– VIZIO V ‑ Series (2019)

– VIZIO D ‑ Series (2018)