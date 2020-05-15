After considering government support, groups and commercial chambers as insufficient, they promoted a rescue plan for the micro, small, medium enterprises (mypimes) during and after the coronavirus pandemic, which includes a free application for online sales.

The project is promoted by the Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism in Small (Canacope) of Mexico City and Pachuca, as well as the marketing agency Art Creativa and the company TI, which seeks immediate solutions to deal with the pandemic with different actions in the short, medium and long term.

As part of the strategy, The free app is available for all small and medium businesses in CDMX, which is scalable throughout the country and was designed by Mexican engineers, the capital Canacope detailed through a press release.

“The small business or market may make home deliveries and receive orders on your cell phone, create its network of distributors within its own community and receive 100% of the profit without withholding for commission from the platform or the cost of shipping, “added the commercial group.

Part of this comprehensive plan is also to generate an easily accessible scheme for the protection of MSMEs, Like a digital training program to strengthen the businesshe indicated.

The commitment of this initiative is to strengthen the links to generate tools within the sector that allow them to grow in a commercial ecosystem with better conditions, assured the business chamber.

The damage from the pandemic

Trade groups considered a lack of mechanisms in government support for MSMEs, since the credits that the authorities have offered require other measures, how to complement with a tax benefits and adaptation of spaces for consumption equitably.

“It is important to note that regarding fiscal support it’s not about not fulfilling responsibilities as taxpayers, but we consider that having the opportunity to postpone these contributions would be better for these businesses, ”they requested.

In this sense, the Canacope estimated that of the 394,121 economic units that operate in Mexico City, 80% belongs to the commercial and services sector, which is closed during the health emergency.

In addition, he stressed that on average 2 out of 100 have reported receiving some form of government support, which they consider to have been insufficient.

“Providing credit to companies without a structured scheme that allows them the possibility of producing and being active in the market is a misguided resource, considering also that a large part of these companies will be impoverished, which made it impossible to pay said credit, added to the fact that they do not have any type of alternative consumption mechanism that adds to the recovery of their income, ”he clarified.

He calculated that to date they have been lost around 1,000,000 jobs: 800,000 directly and 200,000 indirectly.

Meanwhile, he estimated that of the 315,296 economic units that are inactive, 160,000 may not reopenThis reflects the lack of union between the government and the institutions that represent the private sector.