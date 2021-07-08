Free Agency: This is how Chris Paul’s future looks after his great year

Chris paul He is, without a doubt, the man of the year in the NBA. Beyond that Phoenix suns end up winning the Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks, what Paul has done (is doing) this season leading a team that had not made the playoffs for 10 years until the Finals and playing at the level that he is doing is tremendous. Just this summer his “toxic” contract with a $ 44 million player option ends. So he is free to decide his future in the next free agency.

There are few NBA rumors around his figure because it is taken for granted that both he will want to continue in Phoenix and the franchise will want him to stay. Throughout his 16-year career, he has earned more than $ 300 million in salary and, despite already having 36 springs behind him, he could earn much more.

Chris Paul’s third quarter or how to dominate the game # LasFinalesDeTodaLaVida pic.twitter.com/Lm95O0MgE9 – NBA Spain (@NBAspain) July 7, 2021

The best possible offer

And it is that perhaps accepting the 44 kilos of the player option is not your best option. Thus, if CP3 exercised its player option, it could later reach an agreement with the Suns to extend its contract for two years in exchange for 97 million. Maybe too much money a year (50 pounds for three seasons) for the Suns. Thus, according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the normal thing is that Paul rejects his player option with the Suns to sign a new contract of one hundred million dollars and three years.

Thus, although the next campaign would lose money, it would insure 56 kilos the next two years. It sounds like the best route for the Suns and for a full-fledged Paul who seems to still have some rope left for a while.