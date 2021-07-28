free agency, regular season, playoffs …

The 2020-21 season is barely over and the race for the next one has already begun. Draft night is about to arrive, the teams have their minds set on a new course that is once again exciting and for which the one announced by Adam Silver is going to be fulfilled: the traditional calendar returns.

Having been approved by the NBA Board of Governors (owners), it was confirmed that the regular season of the 2021-22 campaign will begin in October, and that the play-in tournament will return after its successful premiere. These are the key dates to not miss anything:

July 29: NBA draft August 2: Teams can begin negotiating with free agents August 6: Teams can begin signing free agents August 8-17: Las Vegas Summer League celebration 28 September: Training camp begins October 19: Regular season begins February 20, 2022: NBA All-Star Game (Cleveland) April 10, 2022: Regular season ends April 12-15, 2022 – Play-in tournament April 16, 2022 – Playoffs begin June 2, 2022 – NBA Finals begin June 19, 2022 – NBA Finals Game 7 (if necessary) 23 June 2022 – NBA draft.

This is the plan. Adam Silver announced that it was time to return to the classic development of the competition and it is what is intended. Although the dates are fixed, it is obvious that depending on how it continues to evolve there could be changes. Of course, before we look at what will happen in the future, there are days to enjoy the NBA market and a draft night in which the 30 teams will seek to cover their deficiencies.

(Photograph by Jeenah Moon / .)