Free Agency: Lonzo Ball to Knicks and renews Jimmy Butler

Two big hits in the first minutes of the free agency 2021. On the one hand, the renewal of Jimmy Butler four seasons with the Miami Heat (which would become effective on August 6) and, on the other, the agreement closed between Lonzo ball and Chicago Bulls for the next four seasons.

Thus, with respect to Ball, the older brother of the saga leaves the Pelicans to be the starting point guard for the Bulls after signing four years and $ 85 million. In exchange, the Bulls send the Pelicans Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple and a second round of the draft.

Contract for Jimmy Butler

On the other hand, Jimmy Butler is expected to sign an extension of his contract with the Miami Heat for four seasons that will be signed on August 6. Butler would sign four more years in exchange for about $ 184 million.

Hardaway also renews

Another that will continue to wear the same color next season will be Tim Hardaway Jr., who has agreed to renew his contract with the Dallas Mavericks for four seasons in exchange for $ 74 million. Great news for Luka Doncic, who will have another year with a great partner in attack.