2021 Free Agency: Tim Hardaway Jr. has reached an agreement with Dallas mavericks to renew his contract for four seasons in exchange for $ 72 million. Luka Doncic is assured of his best offensive squire for the coming seasons.

Source confirms that Tim Hardaway Jr. has agreed to 4-year, $ 72 million deal to re-sign with Mavs. Dallas made Hardaway a top priority, even while pursuing potential sign-and-trade scenarios to add Kyle Lowry. – Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) August 2, 2021