Free Agency 2021: The key dates of the NBA transfer market

The Free Agency 2021 NBA player is just hours away from kicking off. The players of the North American basketball competition who terminate the contract with their respective franchises can begin to negotiate their new contracts to continue in their own NBA.

Teams, on the other hand, want to build the best rosters with the goal of dethroning the Milwaukee Bucks from the position of recent NBA champion. Here are the key dates of the most anticipated event of the low season, with the incentive of having several of the best stars of the competition in this edition:

Monday, August 2: The Beginning

Starting at 18:00 in the afternoon in the Eastern United States (00:00 in the peninsular time) the first movements will begin. It will be the starting point of a Free Agency 2021 that looks to be full of surprises after the amount of NBA rumors that have come out in recent weeks.

From this Monday until next Friday the 6th, the teams will be able to begin negotiating contracts with all available free agents.

Friday, August 6: Day ‘D’ and time ‘H’

After the four days of offers and negotiations, with the arrival of August 6, the franchises can begin to sign the free agents with whom they have previously agreed to a contract, that is, the agreements will begin to be official. In the first hours, the destinations of the main stars of the market are always confirmed.