Free Agency 2021: The five best players in the NBA market

The biggest event of the NBA offseason is just around the corner. Starting at 00:00 on Tuesday, August 7 (6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 6 in the Eastern United States) the long-awaited Free Agency 2021.

In this edition, there are many more incentives than in the past of 2020. Several of the great stars of the league are ending their contracts with their respective franchises, and looking for new destinations in which they can stand out to achieve the long-awaited title of champion of the league. NBA. Here are the top five free agents on the market:

5. Spencer Dinwiddie

With Washington Wizards as the most likely destination (via Sign & Trade with Brooklyn Nets by Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell), Dinwiddie arrives at Free Agency 2021 as one of the most desired bases on the market. Although he has barely played this past 2020/21 season due to a cruciate ligament injury in his knee, in his time at the Nets he showed that he is capable of leading a team on the court.

4. Mike Conley

The hitherto Utah Jazz point guard wants to land a star-rated contract in Free Agency. Few NBA rumors have been around his figure in recent weeks. It is expected that the Utah Jazz will come back for him to continue with the ‘Big Three’ along with Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, who have led the franchise to finish this season at the top of the Western Conference.

3. DeMar DeRozan

The San Antonio Spurs star ends his stint in the Texas franchise after making his player option effective for this past season. The player knows he won’t have much trouble landing a big Free Agency contract, and he hopes he can sign with a team that aspires to win the NBA ring that DeRozan has yet to achieve.

2. Kyle Lowry

Despite his seniority, Lowry remains one of the best point guards in the entire NBA. The champion with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 has been the subject of many rumors that bring him closer to teams like the Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat or even the Los Angeles Lakers. The player is clear about it, and wants to go for his second ring this next season.

1. Chris Paul

CP3 has stayed this season with the Phoenix Suns on the brink of getting their first championship ring. However, the veteran point guard does not see it as a failure, but as an incentive to continue competing. Although he will not fulfill his player option, Paul is expected to renew with the Arizona franchise on a three-year contract worth around $ 100 million.

Special mentions

– Kawhi Leonard: The Los Angeles Clippers star arrives at Free Agency 2021 being the best player of this edition. However, he does not enter the ranking because he is expected to either exercise his player option, or renew with a multi-year contract with the Los Angeles franchise. There is no way Leonard will leave the Clippers this summer.

– Victor Oladipo: although quality would be enough for him to get into the Top 5 to spare, Oladipo has had a 2020/21 season very tainted by injuries. The Miami Heat signed him in February so they could play the playoffs, and he couldn’t even do it. His level right now is unknown, and it will be very difficult to guess with whom and for how much money he will sign in this Free Agency.