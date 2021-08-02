Free Agency 2021: Rudy Gay, the piece the Lakers need

One of the main events of the season in the NBA begins in just a few hours. The Free agency It’s here and teams will begin bidding and reaching deals with some of the biggest names on the market. From this morning and onwards during the next few days, the agreements will become official and the NBA Rumors are already beginning to happen.

One of the last to fly from United States, crosses the pond and reaches our country is the one that confirms that Rudy Gay it could be one of the tips Frank Vogel needs to seal his roster at the Los Angeles Lakers.

After clinching the NBA title in 2020 and falling precipitously in these Playoffs, the need for the Los Angeles franchise to return to the fight for a new ring will have to drink from a good summer job that leads some great faces of the league to the Staples Center.

The one with Rudy Gay, with a lot of sense

One of the NBA rumors related to Free Agency that is being resolved at the moment is that of the possible arrival of Rudy Gay to Los Angeles Lakers. And it is that one of the biggest priorities of the market for Frank Vogel was to complete that position of 3-4 with a key and experienced piece that can contribute a lot on the floor.

After the arrival of Russell Westbrook to the position of 1, along with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, fulfilling the quintet in the best possible way is a priority for the Lakers after having lost some of the secondary pieces and interests of the roster.

Rudy Gay would bring points, physique and a lot of wisdom to a team that already has many wickers to be able to compete with the most possible guarantees throughout the season.