Many operators have already presented their offers for summer 2020. In the case of the Orange Group, we have witnessed the announcement of several of these promotions in recent weeks. In the main banner we have 10 gigabytes as a gift during the summer with fees Navega, Go Walk, Go Run, Go Fly, Mundo Plus, Mundo Total, Mundo Max, Your Mini World, Your World and Holidays Spain. In Amena, more free gigabytes to navigate until September 30 in all their rates with data. Now, we know that Orange has improved its summer promotion and it will be 15GB that we will have free to browse its prepaid rates.

Large operators usually take advantage of the summer to promote their prepaid rates or to make special offers on their mobile rates, although they seldom take the opportunity to launch discounts on their best fiber optic rates. Be that as it may, we have just learned that Orange has decided to go one step further with its summer offer and now it will have more gigabytes to navigate. We give you all the keys below.

Orange Prepaid Offer June 2020

Since yesterday, Orange has decided to improve the summer promotion for its prepaid and give 15GB with Go Run, Go Fly, Mundo Total, Mundo Max, Tu Mundo and Holidays Spain rates. The rest of the rates will continue to benefit from the extra 10GB that they were already giving away. The improvement is available from yesterday, June 23, 2020 to September 30, 2020, both for customers who register directly, and for those who recharge for an amount equal to or greater than their quota, through Recharge and win.

The client only has to accept the award by SMS, calling 1211, in rechargeygana.orange.es or in My Orange. Also for new clients with direct assignment in a maximum of 48 hours. The rates are as follows adding the 15GB gift:

Browse with 20GB to browse

Go Walk with 20GB for browsing

Go Run with 22GB to navigate

Go Fly with 30GB to navigate

Mundo Plus with 22GB to navigate

Total World with 25GB to navigate

Max World with 35GB to navigate

Your World with 27GB to navigate

Your Mini World with 18GB to navigate

This upgrade to the 10GB promotion comes days after the announcement of the Holidays Spain rate, a new modality that offers free calls for 30 days between Holidays Spain cards, 30 minutes of international calls, national and international calls at 1 euro cent with 30 cents of call establishment and 45GB for browsing, valid when roaming. These will be 30GB of the rate and 15GB of gift that are activated after 48 hours.

What do you think about the improvement in the Orange summer prepaid promotion?