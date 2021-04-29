Fred’s double leads Fluminense to lead group D

04/29/2021 at 05:49 CEST

EFE / Armenia

The inexhaustible Frederico Chaves Guedes ‘Fred’, 37, scored this Wednesday a double with which the Fluminense was imposed as a visitor by 1-2 to Independiente Santa Fe and reached the top of Group D of the Copa Libertadores alongside River Plate, which beat Junior de Barranquilla at home. The Rio de Janeiro team and River Plate accumulate four points after two rounds and the two Colombian teams lie at the bottom of the standings with one point.

The Brazilian international was the figure of a duel that his team suffered at the Centenario Stadium in Armenia, provisional home of the Bogota citizens who today scored with a goal from midfielder Daniel Giraldo when his team lost 0-2. Although the hosts tried to impose conditions and even had an approach in a play that Giraldo could not finish comfortably, the initial approach of both teams changed at minute five when the Tricolor opened the scoring. Kayky, the 17-year-old pearl who signed Manchester City, started the play on the right side and assisted the veteran Nenê, who with a heel hit the ball in the area to a Fred Relentless he celebrated his first touchdown of the night.

The citizens of the capital took the ball and tried to attack, but they had many difficulties to break the iron Brazilian defense, led by Nino and Luccas Claro. Despite this, they warned of their intentions to score again at minute 18 when the Venezuelan Luis Manuel Seijas took a shot in the area that Marcos Felipe stopped, which was key to the victory of the Basilians.

Kayky, who was a constant headache for a deconcentrated defense from Santa Fe and who did a lot of damage on the right side, was about to increase the advantage with a left foot that crashed into the post. However, the 0-2 came on the first play of the second half when left-back Egidio sent a cross with which he found only Fred, who without much opposition sent the ball to the back of the net to celebrate his third score in this edition of the Copa Libertadores.

The ‘Cardinals’ got back into the game five minutes later when center-back Jeisson Palacios sent a filtered pass from the center of the court to Giraldo, a shuttlecock disguised as a nine and with a balloon reduced the advantage. Driven by the goal, the Bogota team continued attacking and searching the area for their forwards Jorge Ramos and Diego Valdés, who entered after the break. The Colombians turned Marcos Felipe into a figure, who with several stops to shots from the gunners managed to maintain the difference in favor of the Brazilians.

Fluminense managed to complicate Santa Fe’s attacks, but the game got tangled up at minute 70 when Egidio was expelled for double warning. The Bogotanos regained the momentum but that was not enough to tie a match that leaves their intentions to qualify for the next phase very compromised, as they only got one point out of six disputed.

On the next day, scheduled for next week, the Brazilian team will visit Junior in Barranquilla, while the Colombians will host River Plate.