Frederik Oldenburg shares exercise routines

The fifth season of the Exatlon United States competition program has been full of excitement, adrenaline and heart attack moments on each circuit. But he has also had good news that has been very well received by fans, among them is the new face and voice under his leadership, by Venezuelan Frederik Oldenburg.

Although it is the first time that Frederik Oldenburg leads Exatlon United States, we had already seen him in the arenas of the Dominican Republic when he had to impersonate the then presenter of the fourth season of the competition, Erasmo Provenza, for several weeks, due to his contagion. of COVID-19.

Since his arrival at the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”, Frederik has spread his good energy, eternal smile, and always correct questions to each participant, who share with him their achievements and also their defeats.

An avid soccer player, sports fan, prior to Exatlon United States Frederik stood out for being part of the presenters of the old morning program on the Telemundo network, Un Nuevo Día, a participation as a sports journalist in the World Cup of the FIFA in Russia, and the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. His extensive experience as a sports journalist also includes the top game in the United States, the Super Bowl, the America’s Cup, the Confederations Cup, the English Premier League and The Open Championship. His beginnings as a sports journalist were in his native Venezuela, in addition to serving as a sports presenter for Telemundo Miami and Las Vegas.

Both journalism and sports, Oldenburg qualifies as his greatest passions. So much so that he came to play professional soccer in Uruguay, but had to withdraw due to injury and it was right there when he decided to focus on his studies, and the rest has been an impeccable career that brought him to Hispanic television in the United States, as one of their dearest young faces.

His life through social networks

Frederik constantly shares his life through his profile on the social network Instagram, where he shows family moments, work achievements, and also his frequent exercise routines, which he practices religiously not only to maintain a good physical shape, but also a good health.

“Try to make time to train, it is difficult because of our schedules and routines but whenever you can train !!! They are loved !!!”Frederik Oldenburg assures in the text of his video.

Frederik is emphatic in ensuring that you should always make time to practice some physical activity or train, and even make it part of your life, and that you have to look for the opportunity to exercise with all the strength you require.

“A spectacular experience”

This is what Frederik Oldenburg called Exatlon United States when we spoke with him in an interesting interview shortly before leaving for the Dominican Republic, where together with Chelly Cantú, the first winner of the competition, they are in charge of conducting the program. Bringing the public all the emotions, sad moments, impressive circuits and achievements that are only experienced in Exatlon United States.

