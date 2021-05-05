Frederik Oldenburg: His Funniest Prank

Telemundo Frederik Oldenburg in the arenas of Exatlon USA.

One of the many variants that we have experienced in the fifth season of Exatlon United States, is a new presenter in charge of being the voice that injects all the adrenaline into the fierce competition of Telemundo, it is about Frederik Oldenburg, who since last 26 January, he is in charge of conducting the successful challenge competition currently taking place in the Dominican Republic.

Who is Frederik Oldenburg?

A familiar face on Telemundo screens, Frederik is a self-confessed sports fan and soccer player.In the United States, he is well known after his successful participation in what was the network’s morning show for more than a decade Un Nuevo Día, his collaboration in Exatlon United States began in season four when he had to cover the then presenter Erasmo Provenza, he also worked in the FIFA World Cup in Russia and the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. He has also been part of the coverage of the Super Bowl, America’s Cup, Confederations Cup, English Premier League and The Open Championship, among others. His beginnings as a sports journalist were in his native Venezuela, in addition to serving as a sports presenter for Telemundo Miami and Las Vegas for several years.

Since he started in the fifth season of Exatlon United States, Frederik Oldenburg has been characterized by giving his own stamp to the competition, full of good vibes, energy, and a unique attitude, which according to himself, has been his indelible mark since ever.

What was your funniest prank as a child?

In the social networks of Exatlon United States, they have been making fun videos to meet those who are part of the competition, and as expected, Frederik Oldenburg could not escape.

Here, Frederik decided to tell things that people did not know about him, including when he feels that he gets very excited, and even his “funniest” prank as a child.

With regard to emotions, Frederik Oldenburg was very honest in assuring that he feels that “his heart is going to go out” when he is narrating the Exatlon United States competitions, because all the emotion and desire that the athletes give him, he lives very close. Not for nothing has he become almost voiceless! The emotion is felt in every comment he makes from the arenas.

But there is an anecdote here that took the award. Frederik also shared a mischief he did when he was little, and according to himself, a black bean was inserted deep into his ear, so it had to be removed with a forceps after a very sharp pain started in his ear. heard, and then the explanation he gave his mother was even better:

“When my mother asked me why I had put the bean in my ear, my answer was very simple, I told her that the bean had come by itself, jumping and got into my ear without me realizing it.”

