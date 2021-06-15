Frederik Oldenburg Did EXATLON leave the US?

Telemundo Frederik Oldenburg

As the days go by in the fifth season of Exatlon United States, new questions and controversies arise every time that arouse the interest of fans of the star competition program of the Telemundo network, which has been seen in different controversies since the launch present delivery last January.

Unprecedented facts

There is no doubt that in this edition of Exatlon United States there have been moments never seen before in the history of the so-called “fiercest competition on the planet”, one of them was the expulsion and sanctions of 10 athletes in total, forcing the audience to say goodbye to “The Panther” of the Contestants, Denisse Novoa, and the “Tank” of Team Famosos, Frank Beltre.

The causes, as of today, are officially unknown, since the production of the Telemundo program has limited itself to saying that they would have breached the rules set out in the contract they signed when they joined Exatlon United States, but what is certain is certain is that the fifth season will be, without a doubt, one to remember.

Frederik Oldenburg left the Dominican Republic. Did he leave the competition?

Now the controversies are not limited to the participants of the Famous or Contending teams, also the new presenter of Exatlon United States, is involved in a new conversation that has ignited social networks where fans do not stop speculating about what would be happening behind the scenes in the Dominican Republic.

Remember that Frederick Oldenburg is not a new face within Exatlon United States. The Venezuelan sports journalist joined the program for the first time during the fourth season, for a short period of time while the then presenter, Erasmo Provenza, recovered from the COVID-19 that he would have contracted as a result of an outbreak that affected several athletes of the competition and forced to pause it for several weeks during the year 2020.

Where is Frederik Oldenburg?

Now it is the portal for fans of Exatlon United States, Movies MV, who would have replicated information that is traveling through social networks about the possible whereabouts of Oldenburg, who would have left the Dominican Republic, which stopped the recordings of Exatlon United States for several days .

In the video they assure that this time would give the athletes more time to rest, after a long season that has kept them exhausted. But in effect, in Movies MV they indicate that the recordings were stopped for five days in real time. What happened with Frederik Oldenburg, to this day is unknown, but with certainty the veracity of his commented absent can be assured, because like this portal whose video we share, others have done the same and also Keyla, the Queen of the Spoilers, the maximum source of verified information about everything that is happening in Exatlon United States.

But there is no need to fear, they also assure that Frederik Oldenburg would already be back in real time, fulfilling his duties as presenter of Exatlon United States. We hope that whatever it is is already resolved in its entirety.

