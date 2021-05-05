Frederik Oldenburg announces important message at EXATLON

Telemundo Frederik Oldenburg

The fifth season of Exatlon United States is at a crucial moment in which fatigue is already beginning to be a considerable factor among the warriors who, although they continue to focus on giving their all in the fierce sands of the Dominican Republic, are also beginning to understand why what they call the television show of competitions “The Fiercest on the Planet.”

Injuries and missing stitches …

Something that has marked this installment of Exatlon United States, has undoubtedly been the numerous injuries of the athletes in both teams, which ultimately has diminished their respective individual and team performances. It all started with Andrea Nerio, the former member of the Contendientes, in the dreaded beach circuit, and from then on the blows have not stopped, triggering at rest and therefore, departures of several athletes for health reasons. it has been a complex season!

Today, the competition is in a particularly difficult stage when exhaustion begins to be noticed not only physically but also emotionally. In the case of the Contestants, especially, where the strength in terms of the score is carried by the women, not even the recent reinforcements have worked in favor of advancing in the sporting contest.

An important announcement

In the preview of what will happen on May 5, it was hinted that the presenter Frederik Oldenburg let all the athletes know that he has an important announcement to make, which raised the question of the followers of the program, and we are sure, in due course it will have turned on all the alarms of the athletes present there.

In the advance they highlight the important announcement and in this video they indicate that it could be the entry of two new athletes, possibly a red man and a blue woman, to replace Frank Beltre and Denisse Novoa, who were recently expelled for a breach of contract.

An important point that stands out in this video is the apparent frustration of the blue team, emphasizing “Tavo” and Kelvin Noeh Renteria, who have been very vocal with their discouragement, feeling apparently “tired of losing” repeatedly and constantly. It also refers to something obvious, since the start of the fifth season on January 26, the red team has been very well assembled, not in vain its results have been satisfactory, but this has not been the case with the blue ones, for what is already low spirits begin to play a leading role.

The emotional issue is extremely important and in this video they highlight that this has played an important role in the blue women who, according to the video, are no longer so determined to win and are very confident, this translates into they do not always achieve the points they expect, and we have seen it in the general performance table.

We have to wait for the development of this week to see if in the case of Team Contendientes, another athlete arrives that means an injection of adrenaline to help them advance.

