They wanted to make a movie that would have meant the ultimate crossover, as they wanted to show a great battle between Freddy vs. Jason vs. Ash from Evil Dead.

In 2003, Freddy Krueger Nightmare Elm Street and Jason Friday the 13th they met in the horror movie Freddy vs. Jason. With more than $ 116 million raised it looked like they were going to revitalize both classic horror franchises for a new generation of viewers, but failed. However, they planned a sequel that would have been the definitive crossover putting together Freddy vs Jason vs Ash from Evil Dead. While that movie never finally happened, the concept became a pair of comic series from Wildstorm Productions and Dynamite Entertainment.

The problem was that Bruce Campbell, an actor who has played Ash in the Evil Dead franchise, turned down the project because he had different concepts about the story with the executives. This is how he explained it:

“We had a five-minute conversation with New Line Cinema about Evil Dead’s Freddy vs. Jason vs. Ash. They approached us. So they say, “What do you think of that?” And we think, “Great, it’s the ultimate crossover and Ash can kill them both.” There was a long pause: “Well, it’s not really something we agree on.” And we couldn’t “You don’t control any other character, just control Ash: You can’t kill either of them. So from the beginning, that idea was creatively bankrupt. ”

The sequel existed, but in the comics.

With the script already written by Jeff Katz, the concept was recycled for a six-issue comics miniseries. Written by James Kuhoric and Jason Craig the definitive crossover titled Freddy vs. Jason vs Ash picks up the action where the movie Freddy vs. Jason, with Jason killing the survivors from the last movie. Freddy is trapped in Jason’s mind and realizes that the only way to revive himself is through the Necronomicon, which is somewhere in the Voorhees’ house. Freddy uses visions of Jason’s mother to manipulate him into retrieving the book for him.

Meanwhile, Ash Williams, who still works at S-Mart, is sent to the Crystal Lake S-Mart camp to help new employees integrate. Inevitably, the teenagers and Ash end up finding Jason while he is enraged. What results is a fight for the Necronomicon, culminating in a back-and-forth encounter that spawns the resurrection of Freddy and the three clashing horror icons.