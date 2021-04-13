Freddy, the trans boy who frees himself by dancing in ‘The Dancer’: "It is time for it to normalize"

La 1 de Televisión Española inaugurated its weekly prime time with the second installment of The Dancer. The format was once again full of emotions, diversity and rhythm. And it is that, for many of the participants, dance is something almost therapeutic, as is the case with Freddy, who said that dancing is the only world in which he feels free.

The young man is transsexual, and he wanted to make his condition visible by telling his story with his parents, who assured have always supported your child Although, at first, it was difficult for them to understand him, something that makes the young man feel full of pride, as he said in the talent show.

Freddy HAS BEATEN! The mirror has been OPENED in this spectacular performance! 💥💥 # TheDancer2 pic.twitter.com/KA18T8INpX – The Dancer (@TheDancerTVE) April 12, 2021

For his performance, he chose a mix of hip hop and funky with the songs No Drama and Mystery Lady. The public gave him more than 75% of the votes, so the mirror was opened. However, there was another person who fell in love with the proposal: Lola Indigo: “I needed something like that in this show, I already played. Urban dance is what freaks me out, what comes to mind ”.

At the end and through tears, the artist said that he had felt free during the performance, something that moved the captains. “People like you, Freddy, you make us much better those of us who have the opportunity to meet you, “added Miguel Ángel Muñoz.

“Freddy, listen to me, look me in the face. Thank you for crying and for showing yourself as you are. We respect you and you are a man. We must normalize this and forget about this issue. There are people who will be watching us from their home in your same situation and, seeing you, they will also feel free, “Rafa Méndez urged him.

Yes. You are FREE, Freddy 👏👏 # TheDancer2 pic.twitter.com/G6D4FebP0t – The Dancer (@TheDancerTVE) April 12, 2021

For her part, Mimi Doblas took the opportunity to mention her childhood friend, Jedet (Poison): “He has been with me since high school, he has managed to fulfill his dream and I sincerely hope that you will achieve yours.”