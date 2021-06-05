Freddy Peralta, the “least appreciated” Latino pitcher who should be talking about in MLB

The Dominican pitcher Freddy peralta is at the level of many stars of the MLB and it is not taken into account as it should be.

Peralta signed a contract extension of 15 million for 5 years with just two seasons in the MLB and a whole future ahead, this decision was highly criticized, however, he only wanted to ensure his future and that of his family and incidentally, part of his career in the MLB .

The native of Moca, is the Dominican with the most wins with a total of six and just one loss, his ERA remains at 2.25 in 62 innings of work with 92 strikeouts.

In his last outing, he flirted with the no-hitter on his birthday, however, the Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop blocked him with a single in the eighth inning.

Freddy peralta He has been doing great work since he pitched in the Dominican League with the Toros del Este, where he has proven to be one of the Dominican promises.

Freddy peralta He is the first player in the history of the Milwaukee Brewers to throw 10 games with more than 7 strikeouts.

Freddy Peralta threw a GAME! 🔥 # HazloGrande pic.twitter.com/ZHP1iIAg2L – MLB Dominicana (@MLBDominicana) June 5, 2021

We’re talking about a 25-year-old pitcher with some sliding breakers and excellent mechanics, at the moment he’s among the top 10 pitchers in the National League based on this season’s numbers.