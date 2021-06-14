Freddy Peralta, the best Latin starting pitcher in 2021

The dominican Freddy peralta He has been the best Latin pitcher of the season MLB2021 in these first months.

Peralta is on his way to his first appearance in an all-star game, he has been the hottest Latino in the world MLB in general from the mound.

Freddy peralta He is the Latino with the lowest ERA with 2.25 in 68 innings with 98 strikeouts, with 6 wins and one loss, he has only given 29 walks. He will be the first Latino to hit 100 strikeouts this season.

Peralta is the tenth pitcher with the best effectiveness of all the MLB, ninth in strikeouts with 98,

The right-hander has beautiful routine mechanics, with a very slippery slider and he doesn’t need 100 miles to surprise hitters, his average is 94.5.

How old are you Freddy peralta?

At just 25 years old with sliding breakers and excellent mechanics, he is currently in the top 10 pitchers in the National League based on this season’s numbers.

We are talking about the pride of Moca, who pitched in the Dominican League with the Toros del Este and caused havoc, now he is showing why the Milwaukee Brewers gave him a contract extension of 5 seasons to 15 million with just three seasons in the majors. Suspenders.

Freddy peralta He is the first player in the history of the Milwaukee Brewers to throw 10 games with more than 7 strikeouts.