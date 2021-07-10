Freddy Peralta is selected for his first all-star game

The pitcher Freddy peralta was selected for his first stars game of his career in the MLB.

When the MLB announced the National League pitchers for the All-Star game, which Freddy peralta It was not a great offense, their numbers said otherwise and is above many that were selected.

However, Yu Darvish and Jacob Degrom said that they would not be able to cast in the stars game, that’s why they selected Taijuan Walker and Freddy peralta as a last resort.

Peralta He is the third Dominican pitcher to go to the all-star game, the first was Gregory Soto and Alex Reyes, in total there are about 10 with Teoscar Hernández, Juan Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr, Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Rafael Devers, Jose Ramírez and Nelson Cruz.

The Dominican of the Milwaukee Brewers has the ninth best ERA of the season. MLB with 2.23, 7 wins and 3 losses as a starter in 93 innings with 129 strikeouts.

And just to think that the Seattle Mariners on December 9, 2015 traded Carlos Herrera, Daniel Missaki and Freddy Peralta to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for Adam Lind.



News: @Brewers RHP Freddy Peralta named a first-time All-Star. @MLB @MLBNetwork – Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 10, 2021

How old are you Freddy peralta?

At just 25 years old with sliding breakers and excellent mechanics, he is currently in the top 10 pitchers in the National League based on this season’s numbers.

We are talking about the pride of Moca, who pitched in the Dominican League with the Toros del Este and caused havoc, now he is showing why the Milwaukee Brewers gave him a contract extension of 5 seasons to 15 million with just three seasons in the majors. Suspenders.

Freddy peralta He is the first player in the history of the Milwaukee Brewers to throw 10 games with more than 7 strikeouts.